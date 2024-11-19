Home > News > Kristin Cavallari NEWS Kristin Cavallari Admits She's Single After Best Friend Justin Anderson Exposes Past Hookups With Morgan Wallen and Jason Statham Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari said she's single!

Kristin Cavallari is single and ready to mingle — but only with the right person. The Laguna Beach star, 37, opened up about her dating life during the Tuesday, November 19, episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, roughly two months after she split from her ex-boyfriend Mark Estes, 25, back in September.

Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari, 37, broke up with Mark Estes, 25, in September.

"Dating is funny right now," Cavallari admitted to her podcast listeners before confirming she "was kind of dating someone" after breaking up with the TikTok star — but the brief romance was already "done." "I don’t think it’s that I’m not ready," the reality star analyzed. "Where I’m at in my life, if I feel one thing is wrong, is missing, I’m not wasting my time or my energy on someone."

Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari's past hookups with Morgan Wallen and Jason Statham were recently exposed by her friend Justin Anderson.

Cavallari — who doesn't see herself "getting back on a dating app any time soon" — declared: "I think if the right person came along, I’d be ready to date. But I’m not actively looking to date right now." Continuing to self-reflect, the mom-of-three also confessed she has "no chill" when a relationship "isn’t working for" her and is "very quick to end things."

Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari was shocked when Justin Anderson blurted out Jason Statham's name in the video.

The Hills star's best friend Justin Anderson, 43 — who recently exposed Cavallari's past hookups with A-listers Jason Statham and Morgan Wallen in a viral Instagram video — joined the blonde beauty for Tuesday's podcast episode, where he suggested the stunning celebrity should "slowly pull away" from men instead. Anderson's advice sounded like too much of a "game" to Cavallari, as she would "rather just be an adult and have an adult conversation and just end things."

Cavallari's podcast episode aired just two days after Anderson's video went viral on Instagram of the pair playing a recent "suspect" social media trend, where participants lightly jog while exposing shocking facts about one another. At the beginning of the hilarious clip, Anderson blurted out, "suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings and she kept going back," while directing the camera at Cavallari.

Later in the video, Anderson stated, "suspect is the hottest hookup she’s never told anybody about," as Cavallari shyly laughed and attempted to cover her face out of embarrassment. Further exposing his friend, Anderson revealed the "suspect" in question, shouting "Jason Statham," causing Cavallari to be taken aback by the revelation.

Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler.

"Oh my God, Justin!" Cavallari yelled at the celebrity hairstylist, seemingly not expecting him to blurt out her dirty little secret. Cavallari was once linked to Statham in 2009 after they were spotted on a dinner date in Hollywood, though The Transporter actor was reportedly dating Israeli model and actress Alex Zosman at the time.