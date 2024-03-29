OK Magazine
'Obsessed': Kristin Cavallari Fans Are 'Living for' New PDA-Packed Photo With Much Younger Boyfriend Mark Estes

kristin mark
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram
By:

Mar. 29 2024, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

Kristin Cavallari isn’t afraid to show off her new beau Mark Estes to the world.

On Thursday, March 28, the former reality TV star, 37, shared two photo of herself and the 24-year-old packing on the PDA.

kristin mark
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes announced their relationship in February.

One of the adorable snaps of the couple featured Estes hugging Cavallari from behind while the other image displayed the duo in a passionate kiss.

“Him 🤍,” the mother-of-three, who shared kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8 with ex Jay Cutler.

In response to the loved-up upload, fans of the Laguna Beach alum gushed over her new romance with the much younger hunk.

Obsessed 🙌,” one user shared, while another added, “💫💫💫 This makes me SO happy ❤.”

kristin cavallari
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes are 13 years apart.

A third supporter chimed in, saying, “So happy for you!!!! You make a hot a-- couple!,” as one more said, “Living for this.”

Despite the majority of the comments raving over the lovebirds, some individuals criticized Cavallari for dating someone 13 years her junior.

“She’s having a midlife crisis,” one troll stated, while another wrote, “For the people that say they look good together, look at the picture again… it’s looks like a mom and her son. Kristin doesn’t look as young as she thinks she looks.”

One hater even ranted, “She should know better at her age what she’s doing. He’s way too young for her. It’s sick in the head.”

kristin cavallari
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari shares three kids with ex Jay Cutler.

Kristin Cavallari
Amid the backlash Cavallari has received for dating the Montana Boyz member, she took to her podcast, "Let's Be Honest," to clap back at the critics.

"Me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was searching out. It’s not something that I at all ever thought would ever happen," she shared before admitting, "I understand what it looks like to the outside world. I really do. I get that."

kristin cavallari
Source: @markestes_1/Instagram

Mark Estes is part of a popular TikTok page.

Cavallari insisted: "He is not a typical 24-year-old."

The blonde beauty then gave examples as to how Estes has gone above and beyond for her.

Source: OK!

She recalled a time when they were in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Estes surprised her with flowers before heading to dinner, and while it was a simple gesture, it truly swept the MTV alum off her feet.

"The thought that went into that blows my mind because he could have gone and gotten me a bouquet of flowers and just brought them back to the room and given them to me," the fashion designer gushed. "But he hid them. He came up with his little story. The whole thing was just so f------- sweet."

