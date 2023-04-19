Kristin Cavallari Is 'Actively Dating' For 'The First Time' After Her Divorce From NFL Star Jay Cutler: 'I'm Having Fun'
Kristin Cavallari is more single and ready to mingle than ever!
On Wednesday, April 19, the Laguna Beach star was a guest on The Jennifer Hudson show, where she candidly opened up about her interest in dating and provided insight into life raising her and her ex-husband Jay Cutler's three children: sons Camden, 10, and Jaxson, 8, as well as daughter Saylor, 7.
While Cavallari was willing to chat about what she's looking for when it comes to love, she didn't feel the need to disclose any specifics.
"I've just taken the stance that until I'm in a serious, committed relationship, there's nothing really to report," the Uncommon James founder told host Jennifer Hudson.
"I'm having fun, I do have good dating stories. This is the first time in my life I've really dated," Cavallari — who finalized her divorced from Cutler in 2020 after the duo tied the knot in 2013 — continued.
"I've always had boyfriends, I got married very young, so I'm just enjoying it," the 36-year-old, who previously confessed her marriage was extremely "toxic," revealed. "I'm going on dates. I'm an active dater, but there's just no one to report back on just yet."
Cavallari emphasized she wouldn't turn down another shot at love — as long as the person aligned with her personal interests and needs.
"I'm looking for someone so secure, just so comfortable in their skin, and I really want a buddy, someone I can laugh with and have fun with," she expressed, adding that she would need to ensure her partner was "going to be very good to my kids, who's a good dad, so those things are very important."
The Hills star certainly wouldn't settle, pointing out that she's "in a lucky position because I don't need a guy for anything."
Cavallari noted: "I just want to be with someone because they bring me joy."
And while she gets back into the dating scene, Cavallari confirmed she is content simply being a mom.
When Hudson asked her guest star if she would allow her children to enter the reality show industry, the Wild Cherry actress admitted, "I'd say no until they're 18."
"Look, if they want to have a career in entertainment when they're 18, absolutely, I will support it... but, until they're 18, I just want them to be kids," the mother-of-three explained.
"It's hard enough being in high school and doing everything you're doing as a kid, so just focus on that," Cavallari — who entered the world of stardom when she was still a teenager — spilled.
"I don't even put them on Instagram. I just try to keep them kids, as long as possible," the blonde beauty concluded.