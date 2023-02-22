Kristin Cavallari Reveals She's Been Attracting 'Married Men' Since Split From Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari has the wrong type of men sliding into her DM’s since her split from former husband Jay Cutler.
The Hills star went on Rachel Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast to dish about her recent love life, adding that her social media messages have been filled with “a lot of married men.”
“Clearly, I’m not ready for a relationship because I’m attracting all of these unavailable men,” the reality TV personality added.
Cavallari divulged that she may have many men asking her out, but none have caught her eye.
“I’ve gotten a lot of 29-year-olds. I’ve dated a lot of kids in their 20s and I’m like, ‘This is silly. I need someone who’s established.’”
The 36-year-old mother-of-three is holding potential suiters to a much “higher standard” than she did before her marriage.
The New York Times bestselling author and ex-hubby tied the knot back in 2013. The pair share kids Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7. In 2020, the couple filed for divorce, and they now custody of their three kids.
The fashion mogul said it is difficult to find a someone with shared life goals, especially younger men, who are often looking to have kids of their own.
“I’m not going to have more kids. It would be so hard for me to go back and have another one because my baby is seven and I can’t imagine going back and doing it all again. So, unless I met the love of my freaking life and he wanted one and didn’t have any, maybe, but like, I don’t think so,” the Uncommon James founder explained.
“Not to say that I’m not dating a little bit or talking to some people or whatever,” the designer continued. “But anything serious, I’m just not in a place for it right now, which is fine.”
Since her divorce, the Laguna Beach TV personality has been spotted with comedian Jeff Dye, country artist Chase Rice and Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde babe recently spilled on the “Back to the Beach” podcast about the kind of man she is after.
“Here’s my deal. I dated a hockey player. For me, now in my life where I’m at, it’s more about schedules. So baseball, they’re gone all the time. Basketball, they’re gone all the time. Football’s reasonable. Hockey, they’re gone a lot, but it’s doable," she stated.
The Very Cavallari star added, “To be honest, I don’t want to say anything I’m going to end up regretting, but I don’t think I want to date another athlete. I’ve done that. I want to leave that in the past.”