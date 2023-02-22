Kristin Cavallari Reveals She's Been Attracting 'Married Men' Since Split From Jay Cutler

“I’m not going to have more kids. It would be so hard for me to go back and have another one because my baby is seven and I can’t imagine going back and doing it all again. So, unless I met the love of my freaking life and he wanted one and didn’t have any, maybe, but like, I don’t think so,” the Uncommon James founder explained.

“Not to say that I’m not dating a little bit or talking to some people or whatever,” the designer continued. “But anything serious, I’m just not in a place for it right now, which is fine.”