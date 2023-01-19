Kristin Cavallari Declares She's 'Done' Dating Athletes After Jay Cutler Split: 'I Want To Leave That In The Past'

Cavallari and Cutler split in 2020, and the former shared a message on Instagram at the time.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the MTV alum wrote.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," she continued. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."