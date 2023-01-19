Kristin Cavallari Declares She's 'Done' Dating Athletes After Jay Cutler Split: 'I Want To Leave That In The Past'
Onto the next! Kristin Cavallari revealed what type of guy she doesn't want to date going forward.
While chatting on the Tuesday, January 17, episode of "Back to the Beach" with her pal and costar Stephen Colletti, the two reminisced about the blonde beauty's dating history — and how she has a certain type she goes for.
“I’m actually still good friends with Matt,” the businesswoman shared, referring to Matt Leinart, who was only mentioned in Laguna Beach as "Matt." “Matt is the nicest human being on the planet. He’s such a great guy. But yeah, I dated him when I was 18, my second half of my senior year. He was a five-year senior at USC. He was on top of the world that year. I was so excited about it, clearly, like, no chill whatsoever. But it was a big deal for me.”
“I liked him and I was really excited about him. It was my, like, first, well, older guy but also who had notoriety, so I was really excited about it at the time. … [We dated] for six months or so. He came over to my house, he met my dad, I met his family. We definitely dated. … We’ve reconnected in the past year or so and he’s a really good guy," she shared.
The mom-of-three then got candid about her previous romances. "I dated a couple athletes in my day, I will say,” she said. “Here’s my deal. I dated a hockey player. For me, now in my life where I’m at, it’s more about schedules. So baseball, they’re gone all the time. Basketball, they’re gone all the time. Football’s reasonable. Hockey, they’re gone a lot, but it’s doable.”
Clearly, the Uncommon James founder, who went on to marry football star Jay Cutler in 2013, understands she has a pattern, but she's trying new things now.
“To be honest, I don’t want to say anything I’m going to end up regretting, but I don’t think I want to date another athlete,” she stated. “I’ve done that. I want to leave that in the past.”
Cavallari and Cutler split in 2020, and the former shared a message on Instagram at the time.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the MTV alum wrote.
"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," she continued. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
Since then, Cavallari sparked romance rumors with Tyler Cameron at a New Year's Eve party.