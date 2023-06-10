Kristin Davis Admits She Was 'Ridiculed Relentlessly' for Fillers: 'People Personally Blame Us When it Goes Wrong'
Kristin Davis got candid about the cosmetic procedures she has had done — some of which led to tears.
On Friday, June 10, the Sex and the City alum, 58, opened up about her experience with aging while in the spotlight.
"It's hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times," she said during the interview. "And it's a challenge to remember that you don't have to look like that," she said. "The internet wants you to — but they also don't want you to. They're very conflicted …"
The And Just Like That… star shared that she first began altering her appearance through Botox injections and "didn't do anything else for a long time." Later, the actress started experimenting with filler which she admitted was not her best look.
"I have done fillers and it's been good and I've done fillers and it's been bad," she explained. "I've had to get them dissolved and I've been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It's very stressful."
She discussed how she was trolled for the work that she had done, saying, "People personally blame us when it goes wrong."
She confessed she had lip fillers, which were the main point of many hate comments since the SATC spinoff aired.
"No one told me it didn't look good for the longest time," she expressed. "But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually. The thing is you don't smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people."
- Botched Botox! All The Celebs Who Took Face Fillers Too Far: Photos
- Chris Noth Spends Holidays Alone Roaming The Big Apple After 'Sex & The City' Costars Support His Sexual Assault Accusers
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis Break Silence On Chris Noth Scandal, Support 'SATC' Star's Accusers
Back in 2022, Davis spoke about how she's struggled with her appearance as she grown older.
"It can be extremely stressful to be aging and to be compared to your much, much, much younger self," she told NewBeauty at the height of the criticism about her and her costar's looks.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"If I was from a regular life, I would feel fine; I would feel great! I'm healthy, I'm strong, I've got this little 3-year-old son, and I carry him around and it's all good — but, no, I'm on television, where every bit of my physical being is analyzed," she added.
"That part was always very stressful and difficult for me, because, as much as I can look back on my life and think, 'Oh, I looked great then,' you never think that at the time. I guess no one does," Davis said.
The Telegraph reported on Davis' comments.