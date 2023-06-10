Kristin Davis Admits She Was 'Ridiculed Relentlessly' for Fillers: 'People Personally Blame Us When it Goes Wrong'

"It's hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times," she said during the interview. "And it's a challenge to remember that you don't have to look like that," she said. "The internet wants you to — but they also don't want you to. They're very conflicted …"

The And Just Like That… star shared that she first began altering her appearance through Botox injections and "didn't do anything else for a long time." Later, the actress started experimenting with filler which she admitted was not her best look.