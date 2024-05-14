Brittany Mahomes Praised for Subtly Shouting Out Bestie Taylor Swift by Using Pop Star's New Song 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart': 'We Love This Friendship'
Brittany Mahomes is supporting her friends while celebrating herself.
On Tuesday, May 14, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a video in honor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's launch day and subtly shouted out new best friend Taylor Swift by using one of her recently released songs "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" as the soundtrack to her compilation of clips.
"A moment for @si_swimsuit launch day😊🫶🏼," Brittany — who was announced as one of the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookies in February — captioned the post.
The video featured a recap of the 28-year-old's experience for the shoot, from flying to the Mexican Caribbean to behind-the-scenes of filming the content itself.
Brittany's 1.9 million Instagram followers were quick to notice the mom-of-two's choice in song and took to the comments section of her post to gush over the KC Current co-founder's newfound bond with Taylor.
"Love this and love the Swiftie friendship 🫶🏻," one fan expressed, as another noted: "We see you with the song choice ❤️."
- 8 of Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' Cutest Moments Together
- Brittany Mahomes Reveals Daughter Sterling, 3, Is on 'Day 4 of Sickness' as Toddler Can't Seem to Shake Nasty Stomach Virus
- Brittany Mahomes Drools Over Husband Patrick as Quarterback Enjoys Snuggles With Kids During NFL Off-Season: Photos
"When do we get to see you at a show!!❤️❤️?" a third admirer asked in reference to the 14-time Grammy winner's ongoing Eras Tour — which recently resumed in Paris after a nearly two-month hiatus.
A fourth person declared: "Stunning and gorgeous like always 🔥🔥 I love the song choice ❤️❤️."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Brittany and Taylor sparked a friendship around September 2023, when the "Love Story" singer and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, first went public with their relationship.
The world learned of Taylor and the NFL tight end's romance after the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker was spotted cheering on her man alongside Brittany in the VIP section of a Kansas City Chiefs game.
Taylor proceeded to attend roughly a dozen more games throughout the 2023-2024 professional football season — and spent most of them high-fiving and dancing around with Patrick's wife.
During a playoff game, Taylor and Brittany even showed up in matching puffer jackets designed by San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin.
The dynamic duo ended the NFL season with a bang, too, as they both joined their significant others in celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win back in February — ironically just days after Brittany was announced as a 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie.