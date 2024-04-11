Patrick Mahomes Supports Wife Brittany's Bold Hair Transformation: See Photos of the WAGs' New Red-Headed Look
It's not Chiefs red, but it'll do.
Brittany Mahomes recently traded in her signature blonde hair color for a fiery new look — and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, seems to approve.
"Feeling spicy🔥🌶️🤭," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife captioned an Instagram carousel of images debuting her freshly dyed tresses on Wednesday, April 10.
In the comments section of the post, the 28-year-old's 1.9 million followers completely freaked over her new red hot locks, flooding the upload with compliments and sharing their shocked reactions.
"Casually breaking the internet on a Wednesday afternoon… that last pic 😵🔥," makeup artist Bex Pichelmann gushed, as fellow WAG Emily Wilkinson, the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, exclaimed: "WAIT WHO IS SHE😍🔥."
"Are you serious omg! Beautiful," a fan expressed, as another admirer declared, "yesssss babesss!!!! This is YOUR look!!! 🤌🏾🌶️🔥✨💚."
A few hours later, Brittany's husband reacted to the drool-worthy snaps by re-sharing them to his Instagram Story alongside a red heart emoji, showcasing his subtle support for the mom-of-two's drastic change in hair color.
The couple's two kids — daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 1 — also appeared to approve of their mom's stunning transformation, with Brittany snapping a Boomerang in the mirror of her and her mini-me later on Wednesday.
- Travis Kelce Parties Alongside Patrick Mahomes at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas After Returning From Loved-Up Weekend in Sydney With Taylor Swift: Photos
- Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Visit Young Girls Who Were Injured in Super Bowl Parade Shooting
- Taylor Swift May Have Been Asked Not to Attend Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Prior to Tragic Shooting, Officials Hint
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the image, Sterling adorably smiled in a light orange romper, which featured white polka dots, while her mama looked comfy in a gray sweat set.
With Brittany's new hairdo, she won't be twinning with her blonde bestie Taylor Swift — who sparked a close bond with the KC Current founder after the "Love Story" singer and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023.
Brittany and Taylor loved to match during various game days throughout the 2023-2024 season, with their classic blonde hair only further complimenting their nearly identical outfits on several occasions.
One of their most memorable matching moments was when the BFFs stepped out to Travis and Patrick's freezing cold playoff game in similar puffer jackets designed and made by San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin.
Brittany accessorized the iconic statement piece with a fluffy white bucket hat, while the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker opted for a white beanie.
The close pals haven't been seen together since celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in Las Vegas back in February at various after-parties.