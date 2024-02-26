Brittany Mahomes Wears Same $1,600 Dress BFF Taylor Swift Styled in 'TIME' Photoshoot: See the Stunning Snaps

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are just two blonde besties with similar fashion tastes that'll never go out of style.

On Sunday, February 25, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to her Instagram Story with a series of snaps highlighting her weekend spent in Mexico for a friend's bachelorette party — though her followers were mostly focused on the dress she was wearing, as it was the very same one Swift sported for her TIME 2023 Person of the Year photoshoot.