Brittany Mahomes Wears Same $1,600 Dress BFF Taylor Swift Styled in 'TIME' Photoshoot: See the Stunning Snaps
Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are just two blonde besties with similar fashion tastes that'll never go out of style.
On Sunday, February 25, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to her Instagram Story with a series of snaps highlighting her weekend spent in Mexico for a friend's bachelorette party — though her followers were mostly focused on the dress she was wearing, as it was the very same one Swift sported for her TIME 2023 Person of the Year photoshoot.
Brittany looked stunning in the crystal-embellished Area minidress, which retails for $1,595, as she hugged her pal while giving a sweet shout-out to the bride-to-be.
"Had the BEST time celebrating the most amazing human ever! Mal, you are so loved!" the 28-year-old wrote.
Brittany styled her hair in a messy bun with strands of hair pulled out to frame her face.
For the cover photo of TIME's Person of the Year issue released in December 2023, Taylor opted to keep her hair down to complement the very same dress.
It's unclear whether Taylor let Brittany borrow the dress for her beach vacation or if the mom-of-two either owned or purchased the same one — though Swifties loved to see the matching moment either way.
"Just some besties sharing/wearing the same clothes," one fan wrote via X (formerly named Twitter).
This isn't the first time Brittany and Taylor have worn identical outfits.
Back in January, the dynamic duo sported matching puffer jackets designed by San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin.
In December 2023, Taylor donned a nearly identical coat as Chiefs tight end Blake Bell's wife, Lyndsay, while Brittany matched in a black and red outfit.
The 14-time Grammy winner has grown close to fellow Chiefs WAGs ever since she and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, went public with their relationship in September 2023.
Since revealing their romance to the world, Taylor and Travis haven't been shy when it comes to supporting their significant other's careers.
Taylor was spotted at 13 of her man's NFL games this season — including Super Bowl LVIII, which resulted in Travis taking home his third championship ring.
Most recently, Travis flew across the world to cheer Taylor on in Sydney, Australia, where she performed a four-night set of sold-out shows amid her ongoing Eras Tour.
As OK! previously reported, the professional football player is expected to tag along for more of the "Love Story" singer's international concerts now that he's in the NFL offseason.