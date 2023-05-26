Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Quote About 'Manipulation' and 'Toxic Behavior' While Coping With Divorce From Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann threw more shade on her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kroy Biermann!
On Thursday, May 25, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum uploaded a not-so cryptic quote to take a dig at her former lover.
"Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discussed their disrespect that trigged you," the message on her Instagram Story read.
"READ THAT AGAIN," the Bravo fan favorite penned alongside the text.
To drill down the message about her alleged "toxic" ex, she also shared a clip of herself driving with their kids as she sang Luke Combs’ "Love You Anyway" to shed light on how she is feeling about her relationship woes.
"If your kiss, turned me to stone / I’d be a statue standing tall in ancient Rome," she sang, rocking along to the ballad. "And if your touch, shattered me like glass / I’d be in pieces tryin’ to make the breakin' last / If It took one look to turn my days to night / At least I’d have the stars, the sparkle in your eyes / There’s just some things that leave a man no choice / Like a compass needle needin' its true north."
The video cut before the chorus, where the country star admitted, "Even if I knew, the day we met, you’d be the reason this heart breaks / Oh, I’d love you anyway."
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time the mom-of-six has taken to social media about her impending divorce from Kroy, which she filed on May 5.
On May 16, she shared another thought-provoking quote.
"The highest form of love is consideration," the post began. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you."
"In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you," the statement read.
The reality TV star was seemingly alluding that her husband of 11 years was not meeting this standard. The couple has yet to finalize their split and are currently in a custody battle for their children: Brielle, 25, Ariana, 21, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.