Kroy Biermann Has Cops Called on Him Over 'Aggressive' Dog Incident
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, are no stranger to the police visiting them due to their ongoing contentious divorce, which has resulted in the cops having to attempt to settle numerous domestic disputes between the pair.
Now, the police have visited their Atlanta, Ga., home again, but this time it involved Biermann and one of his dogs.
According to a report from TMZ, the police visited Biermann on Saturday, June 28, where he was served with a citation regarding his dog, Stone, who is a 3-year-old Cane Corso dog.
The police report goes on to detail that Stone got loose and allegedly became “aggressive” toward a neighbor. When police arrived on the scene to speak to Biermann, he explained that one of his sons that he shares with Zolciak was supposed to be watching Stone, but the dog had gotten away from his son.
Biermann also went on to reveal that the house he lives in does have a gate that is supposed to keep Stone in; however, the gate is broken and, due to this, not closed. For the event with the neighbor, the police did end up giving Biermann a ticket.
As TMZ mentioned in their report, this is not the first incident involving the police and Stone, as in November 2023, police had been called upon for Stone being unleashed and allegedly almost attacking a woman’s children.
- Chet Hanks Calls Kim Zolciak a 'MILF' as the Pair Tease Possible Romance on 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets'
- Kim Zolciak Calls Police on Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann After Claiming He Stole Her Cell Phone
- Kim Zolciak Celebrates 46th Birthday at Swanky Restaurant Despite Financial Troubles With Kroy Biermann
Aside from the dog incident, police were most recently called to the Zolciak-Biermann residence back in May, as Zolciak alleged that Biermann had stolen her cellphone and locked himself in a bedroom with it. This came relatively soon after a judge had ordered the pair — who still are sharing their home during their pending divorce — to reside separately in their home, with Zolciak being instructed to stay in the basement/nanny quarters and Biermann being told to live in the primary bedroom which is upstairs.
In addition to domestic issues, there has been ongoing drama with the couple’s home and financial status. While their home was reportedly due to be foreclosed on earlier this year, in early June it was confirmed that an agreement had been reached with the bank to delay this for 90 days, with August 26 being the deadline on which the bank could begin foreclosure proceedings. The former couple have also had numerous financial issues, with many creditors claiming they owe money.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The pair have been in divorce proceedings since May of 2023, but then they called it off in July of 2023. Then, in August of 2023, Biermann filed for divorce a second time and they have been battling it out ever since.