Kim Zolciak Calls Police on Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann After Claiming He Stole Her Cell Phone
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's split continues to get messier.
According to a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 46, alerted authorities back in April after she alleged the former NFL star, 38, stole her cell phone and locked himself in the primary bedroom of their Georgia mansion.
Zolciak claimed Biermann violated the court order by entering the primary suite after a judge instructed the spouses to stay on their respective sides of the estate. In body cam footage, the blonde beauty told cops her estranged spouse "broke in" and was "taking everything out" of her room.
"He’s going through my entire phone," Zolciak emotionally said. "He’s locked himself in the room going through all of my stuff."
"He’s been screaming and yelling all night. He’s been out of his mind," she alleged of the former Atlanta Falcons player's behavior. "I feel so violated … I have divorce stuff in there, I have so many things in there. Going through my phone is insane. I have nothing to hide. There’s no privacy."
Zolciak made it clear that Biermann did not try to get physical with her but panicked as their twins, Kaia and Kane, 10, were asleep inside the home. "I don't know what he's going to do. He's not coming out. He's not responding," she lamented.
The Bravo star told the cops that Biermann allegedly enters her side of the house frequently despite the legal barrier put in order. "This is absolutely absurd that I have to deal with this nonsense," Zolciak wept. "I deal with it every single day. Screaming all day. Yelling all day. Losing his mind all day. Taking my belongings. It’s just, enough is enough."
The ex-athlete claimed he was not in possession of the "Tardy for the Party" singer's cell phone. However, he refused to exit the room as police questioned him through the door. Authorities could not solve the issue as Zolciak couldn't find a copy of the court order.
Biermann first filed for divorce from Zolciak in May 2023. The estranged pair briefly reconciled last summer, but the patriarch tried to legally end their marriage once again in August of that year.
In that time, the reality star and Biermann nearly lost their $6 million house to foreclosure before they were able to sell it for profit. The two, who also share minor children Kroy and Kash, penned a letter to the judge begging to not let the bank take the property so their kids would not be left homeless.
TMZ obtained the body cam footage.