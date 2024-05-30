Kim Zolciak Calls Police on Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann After Claiming He Stole Her Cell Phone

Zolciak claimed Biermann violated the court order by entering the primary suite after a judge instructed the spouses to stay on their respective sides of the estate. In body cam footage, the blonde beauty told cops her estranged spouse "broke in" and was "taking everything out" of her room.

"He’s going through my entire phone," Zolciak emotionally said. "He’s locked himself in the room going through all of my stuff."