Getting Their Affairs In Order: Where Todd & Julie Chrisley Are Leaving Their Kids Before Prison Sentence
The Chrisley family has been gearing up for a difficult 2023. As Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley prepare to spend a collective 19 years behind bars for fraud, their children — Lindsie, 33, Kyle, 31, Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, Grayson, 16, and Chloe, 10 — have been left wondering what comes next.
The eldest of the brood opened up on her podcast, "Coffee Convos," about how she and her siblings were fairing in the wake of the judge's decision about their parents. Lindsie explained that while at a restaurant, she overheard people talking about Todd and Julie's sentencing, which left her "heartbroken and devastated."
The podcast host further explained, "I finally picked my head up and said, 'If you please would save the conversation for somewhere else because I am their child. We're a real family and this is their grandchild that's sitting right there.'"
While the patriarch's firstborn son, Kyle, has been silent on the news, his second oldest, Chase, looked to an inspirational story about a man encouraging his friend to make his wife's favorite meal no matter how long it took, as life is short. Clearly, he wanted to catch people's attention since he shared to his Instagram Story while reflecting on recent events.
The family's second oldest daughter, Savannah, has had to bear the largest burden of the group, as she has agreed to take custody of her younger siblings while the married couple serves their time.
"I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family," she said in an episode of her "Unlocked" podcast prior to the sentencing. "I may come home without both of my parents. That’s what the chances are. That’s the likelihood, and that’s my new normal."
As for the youngest boy, he's been focused on healing after a terrifying car accident injured him days before the judge made her final decision about Todd and Julie. Although recovered, Grayson sustained potential head trauma and was rushed to the hospital after he slammed his Ford F-150 on I-65 in Tennessee into a Dodge pickup truck. No arrests, charges nor citations were given.
To make the family's drama even worse, the youngest of the brood, who Todd and Julie got full custody of in 2013, has been devastated over her dad and mom being taken away from her. Things took a turn when Chloe's biological mother, Angela Johnson, voiced her desire to regain custody of her daughter, even though she signed away her parental rights.
"It's ironic that her biological mother would come forward now, when she has not been in her life since 2015. Angela Johnson surrendered her parental rights on March of 2017, and we never heard from her again," Todd said in a statement. "Chloe was legally adopted by myself and by Julie, and she is legally our child. We will be the ones who decide, if and when the time comes, as to who will be her caregiver."
