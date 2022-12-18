Getting Their Affairs In Order: Where Todd & Julie Chrisley Are Leaving Their Kids Before Prison Sentence

The podcast host further explained, "I finally picked my head up and said, 'If you please would save the conversation for somewhere else because I am their child. We're a real family and this is their grandchild that's sitting right there.'"

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ADMITS SHE'S BEEN 'SO ANGRY' SINCE PARENTS TODD & JULIE'S FRAUD CONVICTION

While the patriarch's firstborn son, Kyle, has been silent on the news, his second oldest, Chase, looked to an inspirational story about a man encouraging his friend to make his wife's favorite meal no matter how long it took, as life is short. Clearly, he wanted to catch people's attention since he shared to his Instagram Story while reflecting on recent events.

The family's second oldest daughter, Savannah, has had to bear the largest burden of the group, as she has agreed to take custody of her younger siblings while the married couple serves their time.