Kyle Cooke 'Disgusted' With Himself After Watching His 'Summer House' Season 10 Outbursts: 'I've Done My Best To Apologize'

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Kyle Cooke opened up exclusively to People about the most recent season of Summer House. In the explosive 10th season, fans watched the fallout of Cooke's marriage to Amanda Batula. During key scenes throughout the summer, Cooke was captured drunkenly yelling at Batula, cursing at her and calling her names. "I’m really disgusted with myself," Cooke admitted. Cook and Batula announced their much-speculated-upon separation in January.

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Source: @PEOPLE Kyle Cooke said he was 'disgusted' with himself following Season 10 of 'Summer House.'

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"After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple," read their joint Instagram statement. "We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing. "It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we've always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter," it concluded. Two months later, after weeks of swirling rumors, Batula confirmed her relationship with Summer House costar West Wilson. Wilson was the former fling of Batula's now ex-best friend, Ciara Miller, prompting a massive fallout within the cast.

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'I've Done My Best to Apologize'

Source: @PEOPLE Kyle Cooke said he has tried to take accountability for his mistakes in the show's latest season.

"Just because they end up in this relationship doesn’t erase my mistakes," Cooke continued. "I’ve done my best to apologize and learn from it.” Though much of the jaw-dropping three-part reunion focused on Batula and Wilson's relationship, Cooke was asked to answer for his behavior toward Batula. Batula claimed Cooke "stepped out" on their marriage and ridiculed the reality star-turned-DJ for staying out late at night as she received messages alleging he was kissing other girls. "I never stepped out physically in my marriage. Am I guilty of inappropriate behavior? Absolutely," he said. "But I'm talking about leaning in to talk to someone at a loud, noisy club. I'm a very personable, extroverted, flirty guy. I'll own that. Too flirty for a married man, yes. I acted out by staying out too late; it was not a physical affair."

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Source: @PEOPLE Kyle Cooke is trying to maintain a relationship with his ex-wife Amanda Batula.

Despite the explosive end to their marriage and dramatic cast fallout, Cooke said he is committed to maintaining a friendship with Batula. They still share two rescue dogs, Reese and Ryder. “I’m just not the kind of guy that wants to close someone out of my life, particularly if they played a big part in it," Cooke said. "I’m doing this the best that I can. There’s no playbook.” "There's still a lot of love there, still a lot of regrets. I think the part that hurts is when she talks about our marriage and our relationship like there were no good times," he added.

West Wilson and Amanda Batula

Source: @imkylecooke/instagram Kyle Cooke detailed feeling 'betrayed' that West Wilson has entered a relationship with his estranged wife.