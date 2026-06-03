Lala Kent Makes Steamy Confession About Kyle Cooke: 'I Hear He’s a Killer in Bed'

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The Valley's Lala Kent made an NSFW confession about Summer House's Kyle Cooke. Kent got candid on her podcast "Untraditionally Lala" on Monday, June 1. "I know a little something about Kyle right now, and all I’m gonna say, without saying too much, is I hear that he is a f---ing killer in bed," she said. "I hear he f---ing knows what he is doing." "He ain’t my type, but I might take it for a spin if he let me," she added.

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Source: MEGA Lala Kent said she might take Kyle Cooke 'for a spin' in an NSFW confession.

Kent's comments came as Cooke rests at the center of a Summer House controversy. Cooke and his estranged wife, Amanda Batula, announced their split after four years of marriage in January. "After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple," they wrote in a joint Instagram statement. "We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing." "I shouldn’t say this, but … the last two years, she smokes weed every night," he told his castmates. During Season 10 of Summer House, which filmed last summer, Cooke complained about his intimacy issues with Batula. He went on to disclose that the former couple barely had s--.

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'Summer House' Drama

Source: BRAVO Kyle Cooke is newly single amidst his ex-wife Amanda Batula's entanglement with 'Summer House' costar West Wilson.

In March, Batula announced her fling with fellow Summer House cast member West Wison, prompting backlash from their costars and fans. Batula's ex-BFF, Ciara Miller, dated Wilson in 2024. Their relationship ended in an explosive breakup, prompting Miller to berate Batula at the first part of the Season 10 reunion. "He wants to embarrass me," she said in the episode that aired May 26. "He wants to get his last little words, and I hope it works because he's with you to spite me." As Batula has been flaunting her controversial relationship, Cooke was spotted kissing Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King.

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Source: MEGA As Amanda Batula flaunts her relationship with West Wilson, Kyle Cooke was spotted kissing Meghan King.

Kent has not had a public relationship since splitting with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, in October 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, in March 2021. Kent gave birth to her second daughter, Sosa Kent, who she had via sperm donor in September 2024. In 2025, rumors swirled that she was romantically linked to her former Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Schwartz. Kent has since denied the internet's rumblings.

Source: MEGA Lala Kent was linked to Tom Schwartz after her split from Randall Emmett, with whom she shares daughter Ocean.