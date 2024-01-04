Kyle Richards Admits She'd Date a Woman Amid Morgan Wade Romance Rumors
Is Kyle Richards hinting at something?
In a preview for an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the reality star asked her pals if they'd ever consider dating another woman.
Though Dorit Kemsley seemed shocked at the question, Crystal Kung Minkoff turned the inquiry back at Richards, who simply answered "yeah" and nodded her head.
The mom-of-four's confession comes amid months of rumors that she and country singer Morgan Wade are more than friends.
The buzz began earlier this year and intensified after the Halloween actress, 54, and Mauricio Umansky revealed their separation over the summer.
Not only were the ladies spending a ton of time together, but they also got matching tattoos. Adding fuel to the fire, Richards starred as the crooner's love interest for her track "Fall in Love With Me."
The musician, 29, said she asked her pal to be in the video to "poke fun" at the constant gossip surrounding their dynamic.
"I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on," she explained. "If you go on the Internet, you’ll see people are obsessed with us being friends."
Richards doubled down on their relationship being platonic during an October episode of Watch What Happens Live, calling Wade "one of my best, best friends in the world," admitting they're "very, very close."
However, an eyewitness claimed the girls were acting flirty while vacationing together in Paris in September.
According to onlooker Chelsea Gérard, the duo seemed "very intimate," as there was noticeable "playful touching" between them.
She shared that the stars "walked up alone" before ordering their coffees and "sat at a proper table inside, close together ... constantly leaning in toward one another, even when not speaking."
There was a "je ne sais quoi [elusive quality] to their comfortable intimacy," Gérard claimed, noting their "body language" implied they were "not just two friends."
Meanwhile, Richards is still in touch with Umansky, 53, as they recently spent the holidays together with their daughters. During that trip, he was seen living it up with YouTuber Lele Pons, 27, and singer Anitta, 30.
"I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," Richards said of where they currently stand. "We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation."