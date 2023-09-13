Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Spotted 'Playfully Touching' During 'Very Intimate' Outing at Parisian Café
New romance?
On Tuesday, September 12, Kyle Richards and rumored flame Morgan Wade were spotted together in Paris ahead of the country singer's upcoming show on Wednesday night at music venue Les Étoiles.
Eyewitness Chelsea Gérard saw the couple as they sat together at a "low-key" café in Paris' Saint-Germain-des-Prés.
Gérard spilled that the duo appeared to be "very intimate" and there was noticeable "playful touching" between them.
She shared that the celebrities "walked up alone" before ordering their coffees and "sat at a proper table inside, close together." Gérard added that they were situated at a table meant for four people, though they were "constantly leaning in toward one another, even when not speaking."
There was a "je ne sais quoi [elusive quality] to their comfortable intimacy," Gérard noted, mentioning how their "body language" sent the message that they were "not just two friends."
She explained the café is "not the kind of spot you go to be seen" and the pair was "clearly relaxed" as they "weren't on display."
During the outing, Richards was reportedly in athletic clothes, while Wade wore a button-down and hat.
The coffee date came amid The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's separation from husband Mauricio Umansky, which led to rumors that Richards and the musician were seeing each other after multiple outings together.
The speculation intensified when Richards was featured in Wade's music video for her song "Fall in Love With Me." In the footage, the musician and the reality TV personality play lovers and act out some very erotic scenes together including feeding each other fruit, almost kissing and touching one another.
Despite their recent break-up, Umansky was on board when the music video was released, as the real estate broker commented on the clip, "So good."
After the film's debut, Wade said her and Richards "thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," referencing the possible relationship between the two.
