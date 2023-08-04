OK Magazine
Kyle Richards Stars as Morgan Wade's Love Interest in New Music Video as Dating Rumors Swirl

Aug. 4 2023, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

Kyle Richards is Morgan Wade's new love interest — in her new music video, at least!

In a teaser shared to the singer's Instagram on Friday, August 4, Wade announced The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills lead would be starring in her new video for the song "Fall in Love With Me."

The news is only adding fuel to the fire about the nature of their relationship.

kylerichardsmorganwade
Source: Mega

"'Fall in Love with Me' is out as of midnight and the video drops next week. The internet asked and @kylerichards18 and I delivered. ;)," Wade captioned the video of her and Richards talking about how they became close and why they decided to do this project together.

"I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard 'Wilder Days' and then I went to all the others and I was like, 'Wow, this girl is blowing me away with her voice and lyrics. And I looked her up on Instagram and I was like, 'Oh, the tattoos and everything. I wasn't expecting all that," the Bravo star — who recently allegedly separated from husband Mauricio Umansky — said of discovering the 28-year-old's work.

kyle richards morgan wade
Source: @KYLERICHARDS/INSTAGRAM

"She was scared," Wade jokingly added before Richards continued. "So I followed her, and then I kept listening to her music on repeat, and then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her."

"I just didn't expect somebody from Beverly Hills. My friends freaked out, and I was like, 'Oh, OK,'" the country sensation explained of realizing the Halloween actress was a big fan.

kyle richards parting sweet sorrow rumors separating mauricio umansky
Source: mega

Despite Richards' role in the video seemingly hinting that the two are romantically involved, Wade said it was more of a cheeky response to the media. "We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," she added.

Wade and Richards have been thick as thieves over the past year as the reality star navigated a difficult time with her rumored split from the real estate broker. Fans even noticed that the two have matching tattoos and jewelry, leading them to believe they were dating.

