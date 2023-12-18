Kyle Richards Vows to 'Stay on' Sobriety Path as She Thanks Fans for Their 'Love' and 'Support' Amid Her Hard Year
Kyle Richards is showing her gratitude for the people who have stuck by her side.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, December 18, to thank everyone who has rallied around her amid her shocking separation from Mauricio Umansky and losing her lifelong best friend.
"I wanted to thank you all for your messages," Richards began. "In the 13 years of being on RHOBH, I have never felt so much love and support."
"I wish I could respond to each and every one of you, but I do want you to know that I am reading your messages and I want to thank you for taking the time to share your insight, support and wisdom with me. I appreciate it more than you know," she continued.
The Halloween actress emphasized how great it felt to have the public recognize her decision to cut out booze from her life. "It made me happy to know that many of you feel inspired by my choice not to drink alcohol and in sharing that with me, you inspire me to stay on my path. Seeing love to you all," she penned.
While the end of her 27-year romance with the Buying Beverly Hills star, 53, was brutal, Richards opened up in a recent episode of the hit Bravo series about the passing of her closest friend Lorene Shea, who died by suicide in May 2022.
"May 1st, my very, very, very best friend in my whole life — I can't even say the words — but she took her life on May 1st," she tearfully explained to her therapist during the Wednesday, December 13, episode of RHOBH. "I don't know what happened because she was so together."
"I mean, even in my will, she was in charge of my children, my money, everything," the reality star revealed of Shea — whom she said was her "other half."
"She's definitely the most important person in my life outside of my family, who knows more about me than anybody else –– including my husband –– you know, your best friend all those years knows everything," Richards noted.
"To lose someone like that who is like your constant in your life, I never had a falling out with her," she continued. "She'd be the person I'd talk to about my sisters. I just never imagined that something like this could happen. Never."
If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.