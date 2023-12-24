Kyle Richards Joins Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky in Aspen After He Was Seen Partying With Much-Younger Ladies
It looks like Kyle Richards and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, are putting on a united front for the holidays.
After jetting off to Mexico, the 54-year-old reality star was spotted reuniting with Umansky, 53, in Aspen, Colo., on Saturday, December 23.
According to new photos obtained by TMZ, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starlet, who wore a red zip-up and a camouflage jacket, and the real estate guru, who sported a green jacket and helmet, looked like she and her hubby were being escorted by a private instructor.
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty, who shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Umansky (she also shares daughter Farrah, 35, with ex Guraish Aldjufrie), posted her vacation to Mexico while Umansky lived it up with some younger ladies in Colorado.
Richards took to Instagram to show off her orange bikini as she looked out out at the pool.
On December 19, she posted a photo of the sunset, writing, "Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit🌞 🌊 📚."
For his part, the Buying Beverly Hills cast member was spotted on the slopes with singer Anitta and influencer Lele Pons — whom he competed against on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars — as the women wore nothing but towels on the slopes.
He was later seen celebrating at a dinner with colleagues, as he sprayed wine everywhere.
Umansky was seen fist-pumping on a bench with Anitta and a friend, and in another video, he was close to the singer as she twerked and danced in front of him.
In July, the duo announced they were going through some issues in their marriage.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," they wrote in a statement on July 4.
"Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio," the message concluded.
Since then, the stars have been taking time apart, however, Richards declared they're still working things out.
"I still consider my marriage with Mauricio a success. We're still a love story, and I love him very much," she said on Watch What Happens Live.