Kyle Richards 'Invited' Teddi Mellencamp to 'Move in With Her' Amid Their Respective Marriage Issues
Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp are leaning on each other amid their respective splits.
According to an insider, the Halloween actress, 55, asked the accountability coach, 43, to come stay at her Encino, Calif., mansion following the demise of her romance with Mauricio Umansky and the end of Mellencamp's marriage to Edwin Arroyave.
"It was Kyle’s idea to invite Teddi to move in with her," the source claimed. "She knows what it’s like being separated and having all these feelings to contend with.”
Richards and the real estate broker, 54, separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. One year later, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG and Umansky still haven't decided to file for divorce or not. “No. We’re good friends. We get along really well. We live separate lives, and it just hasn’t come up," she told Andy Cohen during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “When the time comes, obviously, we will address it."
“It’s hard, and it’s not something either one of us obviously feels comfortable initiating and we just kind of let that go. … It is what it is right now," the former child star added.
The "Two T's In a Pod" co-host and the businessman, 47, announced their breakup in November after Mellencamp allegedly had an affair with married horse trainer Simon Schroeder.
“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter,” the blonde beauty, who married Arroyave in 2011, penned in a post shared to Instagram.
“Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effect to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward," Mellencamp wrote.
The nutrition coach got candid about the difficult time in her life in a video shared to social media. “I have cried and mourned. I have taken accountability and apologized for things I have done wrong … Now I have given myself permission to grow and thrive. I have decided to not pander to the media and tell my side because in the big scheme of things,” Mellencamp said.
As OK! previously reported, the famous offspring admitted she was living with Richards during the debut episode of her new podcast, “Diamonds in the Rough,” which she co-hosts with Erika Jayne.
“Thankfully, Kyle has let me do that,” she explained of the change.
