Kyle Richards 'Invited' Teddi Mellencamp to 'Move in With Her' Amid Their Respective Marriage Issues

"It was Kyle’s idea to invite Teddi to move in with her," the source claimed. "She knows what it’s like being separated and having all these feelings to contend with.”

Richards and the real estate broker, 54, separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. One year later, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG and Umansky still haven't decided to file for divorce or not. “No. We’re good friends. We get along really well. We live separate lives, and it just hasn’t come up," she told Andy Cohen during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “When the time comes, obviously, we will address it."