Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She's Living at Kyle Richards' House Amid Divorce From Edwin Arroyave
Kyle Richards has taken pal Teddi Mellencamp in following her separation from husband Edwin Arroyave.
“So I live at Kyle’s,” Mellencamp revealed during the debut episode of her new podcast, “Diamonds in the Rough,” which she co-hosts with Erika Jayne.
“Thankfully, Kyle has let me do that,” she added.
Richards, whose estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, moved out of their house earlier this year, even offered up her glam room as Mellencamp’s temporary bedroom.
“Do you really? Holy s---!” Jayne exclaimed. “Is that where you’re sleeping?”
“That’s my bedroom now, b----!” she answered.
Mellencamp continued to gush about the space, calling it “cozy” and a “dream.” She even threw out a playful idea to Jayne, who’s also single following her split from Tom Girardi, suggesting they “start podding from there.”
As OK! previously reported, sources claimed that Mellencamp’s alleged affair with her horse trainer, Simon Schroeder, played a role in the split. The infidelity reportedly began during an equestrian trip in May, while Schroeder’s wife, Karli Postel, was in labor with their second child.
“Karli thought it was suspicious that her husband was in Florida when she was giving birth,” a source shared.
Things escalated when Postel allegedly found incriminating text messages between the two.
“They confessed. Teddi promised it would not happen again,” the insider revealed.
Additionally, Postel reportedly found evidence suggesting the relationship had turned “emotional.”
Adding fuel to the fire, Mellencamp recently tagged Schroeder in an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, December 5, featuring her son Slate riding a horse.
"Sunset ride for Catniss and @slate_mellencamp_eq," she wrote alongside the snap.
- Teddi Mellencamp 'Afraid' of What Ex Edwin Arroyave May Do to 'Come Out on Top' in Their Divorce After Her Shocking Affair: Source
- Teddi Mellencamp Posts Cryptic Message After Cheating Scandal Is Unveiled
- Kyle Richards Ditches Wedding Ring for Shopping Spree After Mauricio Umansky Confirms Separation
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The divorce has gotten messy, with Arroyave reportedly battling for joint physical and legal custody of their three kids — Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 4.
Despite all the drama, the mother-of-three made it clear there’s no bad blood between them.
“We're completely happy to be around one another,” she stated on her podcast, adding that having kids together is "one of the best things that [she's] ever done.”
These days, they are co-parenting using a “nesting” method, which allows their kids to stay in their family home while the parents rotate.
“It does work out really well for the kids,” she said of the new setup.
Meanwhile, Arroyave recently opened up about how he’s handling the situation.
“I’m doing as good as I could be doing, and just getting ready for the holidays and focusing on the things that I can control and all that other stuff kind of figures itself out as it figures itself out,” Arroyave said in an episode of iHeartRadio’s “The Eds” podcast in November 27. “But I’ve always been big on just focusing on what you can control, and all that other stuff you can’t control, you just leave that up to God. And that’s what gives you peace."
“I think when you try to control things that you can’t control is when you rob yourself of the inner peace,” he continued. “So I’ve been intentional with that part and staying in faith and focusing on the children and stuff like that.”
The patriarch is determined to rise above these "difficult times."
“We do what we always do, which is you continue to push forward. Life’s gonna throw some curveballs at you and you just gotta continue to push and things have a way to always figure themselves out within time,” he explained.
Sources spoke to Page Six and Daily Mail about the alleged affair.