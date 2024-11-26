or
Who Is Simon Schroeder? Meet the Man Teddi Mellencamp Allegedly Had an Affair With

Source: MEGA; @simonschroeder85/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp sparked affair rumors with married horse trainer Simon Schroeder following her split from Edwin Arroyave.

Nov. 26 2024, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Simon Schroeder Is From Germany

Simon Schroeder's first wife annulled their marriage after discovering he was legally married to another woman.

Simon Schroeder, the man Teddi Mellencamp allegedly had an affair with, was born and raised in Frankfurt, Germany. According to The Chronicles of the Horse, he relocated to the United States as a young adult and started training with Mexican Olympian Jaime Guerra.

"Since I moved to America, hunter riding gave so much to my jumper riding, because it looks very simple, very easy — but to produce a good horse and ride a good horse in the hunter ring, it takes a lot of feel and a lot of working on the right moment," he said.

Simon Schroeder Has Been Married Twice

In 2019, he tied the knot with Karli Postel Schroeder, with whom he shares two kids.

OK! learned that the horse trainer was married to two women simultaneously, and it pushed Karli to request an annulment in 2023. Their union officially ended in February.

He Is a Professional Horse Trainer

Simon has been working as a horse trainer while running Schroeder Sporthorses — a training, sales and investments show barn he and Karli founded in Moorpark, Los Angeles, Calif.

Karli told The Chronicle of the Horse, "When we had the idea, it was that we wanted to build a family and build a life and have a lot more control. It all started around the idea of wanting to do it differently — like build successful horses, but maybe not be at a horse show every single week."

"Every time she says what I should do, I do [it]. She’s the head of the whole operation," Simon added.

Simon Schroeder Sparked Affair Rumors With Teddi Mellencamp

Less than two weeks after Teddi filed for divorce from Edwin Arroyave, reports claimed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's affair was the reason for their separation.

"Teddi is Simon’s biggest client. Teddi and his wife, Karli Postel Schröeder, were good friends for seven [to] eight years," a source told In Touch. "Karli confronted Teddi about the affair when she found inappropriate text messages on Simon’s phone [and] Teddi promised it would not happen again."

The cheating scandal led Karli to "separate her business" from her estranged husband, In Touch reported.

Simon Schroeder's Wife Talked About Teddi Mellencamp Before the Affair News

In a February interview with The Chronicles of the Horse, Karli talked about Teddi and how "super excited" the reality star was to train her 10-year-old Westphalian horse.

"But there were some bumps in the road, and she needed some help," said Karli. "She went around the horse show trying to figure out who might be the strongest rider to help her in the situation, and pretty much everyone pointed to Simon."

What Teddi Mellencamp Has Said About the Buzz

On November 24, Teddi shared an Instagram post to address her alleged affair with Simon.

"The only person who can change your life is you. We have two options, pretend to be a victim or stand up and fight for yourself. We all deserve peace and happiness," she wrote. "I have cried and mourned. I have taken accountability and apologized for things I have done wrong. Now, I have given myself permission to grow and thrive."

Teddi told her followers, "There are three sides to every story," before asking them, "How can I stand up and show up for the people that do matter?"

She continued, "This is called being an adult. This is what saying with my full chest means."

