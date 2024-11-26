Who Is Simon Schroeder? Meet the Man Teddi Mellencamp Allegedly Had an Affair With

Simon Schroeder, the man Teddi Mellencamp allegedly had an affair with, was born and raised in Frankfurt, Germany. According to The Chronicles of the Horse, he relocated to the United States as a young adult and started training with Mexican Olympian Jaime Guerra.

"Since I moved to America, hunter riding gave so much to my jumper riding, because it looks very simple, very easy — but to produce a good horse and ride a good horse in the hunter ring, it takes a lot of feel and a lot of working on the right moment," he said.