Kyle Richards Reveals She's Ready for Her Close Relationship With 'Kind' and 'Talented' Kesha to be Picked Apart: 'Let the Rumors Begin!'
Kyle Richards shocked viewers when she brought a surprising friend onto the January 7 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — singer Kesha.
Richards, who has dealt with her fair share of gossip surrounding her relationship with country singer friend Morgan Wade, introduced Kesha in a tongue-in-cheek manner, telling viewers, “Yes, Kesha’s a musician. And we’re friends. So let the rumors begin."
Richards spoke more about her companionship with Kesha on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show.
"I met Kesha over Instagram,” Richards shared. "She was following me on Instagram, and I followed her back, and we said, 'Oh, we should get together for dinner!’”
After driving out to meet Kesha, Richards revealed the pair “automatically” clicked and began “sharing all our secrets.”
"I just automatically connected with her," Richards elaborated. "She's just so sweet and has such a big heart. [She's] kind, not judgmental, talented, creative. So any way, we started hanging out and we became really close friends, fast."
In July 2023, it was revealed Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, were separating after 27 years of marriage.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," they both shared to Instagram at the time. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."
Adding “there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part,” the estranged pair acknowledged they needed to “work through” their issues privately. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” they concluded prior to thanking fans for their love and support.
Since then, Umansky has been spotted kissing different women and seems to be moving on with his life.
As for Richards, there has been a ton of speculation about her and Wade, who she became friends with in 2022.
After announcing her separation from Umansky, Richards shut down fodder about her and Wade in July 2023, insisting the stars were simply good friends.
The next month, the pair did more to fuel the rumor mill when Richards starred in Wade’s music video for her song “Fall In Love With Me.” In the clip, Richards stars as a homeowner fantasizing about having a relationship with her neighbor Wade. The video was very salacious, going so far as to show the duo kissing.
Regardless of all of the chatter, Richards and Wade insist they're just friends. Interestingly, Kesha also knows Wade and Richards are chummy as well.
"Kesha and Morgan ended up doing a song together, 'Walked on Water,' the song Morgan wrote," Richards shared. "It's such a beautiful song."