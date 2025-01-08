Kyle Richards Reveals She's Ready for Her Close Relationship With 'Kind' and 'Talented' Kesha to be Picked Apart: 'Let the Rumors Begin!'

In July 2023, it was revealed Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, were separating after 27 years of marriage.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," they both shared to Instagram at the time. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

Adding “there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part,” the estranged pair acknowledged they needed to “work through” their issues privately. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” they concluded prior to thanking fans for their love and support.

Since then, Umansky has been spotted kissing different women and seems to be moving on with his life.

As for Richards, there has been a ton of speculation about her and Wade, who she became friends with in 2022.