Kyle Richards Escapes 'Reality' in Mexico as Mauricio Umanksy Fuels Dating Rumors With Influencer Alexandria Wolfe
Kyle Richards is getting zen before the holidays!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 19, to share a peaceful snap of herself posing on the beach in Mexico days after her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, was spotted having dinner with influencer Alexandria Wolfe.
"Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit 🌞 🌊 📚," Richards — who shared a few other shots of the tropical locale on her Instagram Stories — captioned the picture of herself in a white dress while posing beneath a tree as the sun set.
The getaway comes after the Buying Beverly Hills cast member, 53, was spotted looking chummy with Wolfe while leaving dinner in Aspen, Colo., on Sunday, December 17.
While the nature of the relationship between Umanksy and Wolfe is unclear, he and the Halloween actress have been doing their best to keep things together after their headline-making separation. The two have tried to keep their dynamic amicable for daughters Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, during the Christmas holidays — which the former couple usually spends together.
"I let the girls open one present," the Bravo star exclusively told OK! about the family's Christmas Eve ritual. "Then, the next day, we wake up and everybody gathers around the tree. That's how we do it at our house!"
During a recent episode of RHOBH, Richards opened up about the downfall of her 27-year marriage to the real estate broker. "I think a lot of it has to do with us having a harder year. I expected more from him for what I was going through," she told costar Dorit Kemsley.
"Also probably, you know how he [Umanksy] loves to go drink, and there's a lot of business events where I'm supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive and sometimes it's like, I don't wanna go to these parties," she continued, referring to her decision to get sober.
"I think with the way my relationship is right now, I'm not happy. I'm sort of now working on myself inside, and I feel like he's very focused on his work, so I feel like, in that aspect, we're kind of like you know, growing in different directions," Richards said, adding she did "not want to wake up a few years down the road and be like, 'Who are you? What are we supposed to talk about now?'"