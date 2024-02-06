Kyle Richards 'Likes' Telling Post About Micro Cheating as Mauricio Umansky Separation Drama Continues
Kyle Richards' social media activity is being called into question.
Months after separating from her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky, internet sleuths uncovered that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG "liked" an Instagram post about micro cheating. The discovery comes as rumors continue to swirl about whether the real estate broker stepped out on their marriage while they were still together.
The account @facereality16 pointed out how Richards previously hearted a post where influencer Sameeksha Dhoundiyal said micro-cheating can include “secretly messaging someone, deleting messages, complaining about your partner to other people, maintaining contact with your exes or people you used to talk to, lying about your relationship status online or offline, being touchy with someone else, trying to impress someone who isn’t your partner, having [a] secret friendship or stalking someone you find attractive.”
During the recent season of the Bravo show, which was filmed before the estranged couple's separation, the Halloween actress was confronted with rumors from the other women about Umansky possibly being unfaithful.
"I don't even know how this whole thing started," Richards told the Buying Beverly Hills star during a recent episode about what went down at her dinner party. "There's been a lot of rumors on the internet. So, I'm talking to Sutton [Stracke] and she kept pushing like there was something I was being secretive about. Everybody at the f------ table obviously thinks something now."
When the former child star admitted she didn't shut the other women down, Umansky replied, "Why wouldn't you? I think that's f------ mean. That just causes more problems, more rumors, more b-------."
While the cheating rumors continue to be a mystery, Richards' close relationship with Morgan Wade has remained intact despite both parties deleting all photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts.
On Tuesday, February 6, the country singer shared a photo of herself and the former boutique owner on her Instagram Story, along with the caption, "P.S. I'm not fighting with @kylerichards18."
Richards reshared the picture, while adding, "It was a slow news week apparently."
As OK! previously reported, the past year has been full of change for the reality star after hitting pause on her 28-year marriage to Umansky. "I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," Richards explained during a recent interview.
"We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation," Richards added. "We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like. That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary."