Erika Jayne Wants Kyle Richards to Be 'Eviscerated' at the 'RHOBH' Reunion
A shocking admission!
During the Wednesday, January 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Erika Jayne told Andy Cohen she wants her close pal Kyle Richards to be put through the wring during the upcoming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion as the drama surrounding her split from Mauricio Umansky has continued to make headlines.
"Where does that leave us with the Kyle and Mauricio thing?" the pop star, 52, asked the Bravo boss, 55.
"About? About… like?" a confused Cohen asked Jayne what she meant about her longtime friend, 55.
"Talking about our real lives. As somebody who got eviscerated, I would like to see everybody get the same treatment," the Pretty Mess author made clear while seemingly referencing the lines of questioning she faced during her tumultuous split from her ex-husband Tom Girardi.
"I love her. She's a dear friend of mine. But fair is fair," Jayne, who separated from the disgraced attorney, 84, in 2020, continued as the late-night host noted the reunion is set to tape next week.
The stunning admission from the blonde beauty comes as Richards and the real estate broker, 53, have admitted to being separated after 27 years of marriage. However, the Halloween actress has not been upfront about their plans to officially divorce or the nature of her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade.
"I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," Richards explained in a recent interview. "We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation."
"We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like. That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary," she explained.
During a recent episode, the former child star became more candid about her struggles in her romance with Umansky. "I think a lot of it has to do with us having a harder year, I expected more from him for what I was going through," she told pal Dorit Kemsley. "Also probably, you know how he loves to go drink, and there's a lot of business events where I'm supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive and sometimes it's like, I don't wanna go to these parties."