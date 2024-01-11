Kyle Richards Disappointed After Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Skips Her Best Friend's Memorial: 'I Would Have Really Relied on Him'
Kyle Richards was extremely honest about the downfall of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky.
During the Wednesday, January 10, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Halloween actress, 55, expressed her disappointment in the real estate broker, 53, for missing her late best friend's memorial, which Richards put together months before their separation was revealed.
After Richards tragically lost her close pal Lorene Shea to suicide in May 2022, the Bravo star threw an event in her honor. Despite Umansky's absence, Morgan Wade was there to support her and performed a heartfelt song for the audience.
"Mau can't be here because he had to go out of town for business," Richards explained in a confessional. "Had this been a few years ago, I would have really relied on him on a night like tonight."
Richards' fellow cast member Garcelle Beauvais picked up on the situation, adding in a confessional how the Buying Beverly Hills star's absence "says a lot about where [Kyle's] relationship is."
In another heartbreaking moment in the episode, the former boutique owner was overcome with emotion as she revealed one of the last conversations she had with her late pal.
Through tears, Richards recalled how only two days before her passing, Shea told her to "always appreciate your marriage."
"I said, ‘I will,'" the mother-of-four recalled. "So now that we're having a hard time, I think I'm letting her down."
As OK! previously reported, Richards opened up to Dorit Kemsley in a recent installment of the hit reality series about what was going wrong in her marriage to Umansky before they separated over the summer.
"You know how he loves to go drink, and there’s a lot of business events where I’m supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive and sometimes it’s like, I don’t want to go to these parties," she explained. "I would be happy to be full-time in the mountains, you know, like doing the things I like to do."
“A big part of [his job] is putting yourself out there and being social, and I’m in a place where I don’t want to do that,” Richards said. “I mean I would much rather be home reading than going to an event, especially now that I don’t drink anymore.”
“I think with the way my relationship is right now, I’m not happy. I’m sort of now working on myself inside, and I feel like he’s very focused on his work, so I feel like, in that aspect, we’re kind of like you know, growing in different directions," she continued, pointing out how she does “not want to wake up a few years down the road and be like, ‘Who are you? What are we supposed to talk about now?'”
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).