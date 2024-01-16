Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Rumors He Cheated on Kyle Richards During Their Marriage: 'It's F------ Mean'

However, she did give Umansky the benefit of the doubt when it came to people possibly lying about him for attention. "Now I know where there's smoke, there's fire. But there are crazy people who just make s--- up," Kent claimed. "And Mauricio is very hot, so I could see people making up that they hooked up with him."

Last year, it was revealed Richards and Umansky officially separated after nearly three decades together.

"You know how he loves to go drink, and there’s a lot of business events where I’m supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive and sometimes it’s like, I don’t want to go to these parties," she explained to pal Dorit Kemsley about their issues during a recent episode. "I would be happy to be full-time in the mountains, you know, like doing the things I like to do."