Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Rumors He Cheated on Kyle Richards During Their Marriage: 'It's F------ Mean'
Mauricio Umansky was stunned to hear there were rumors going around about him cheating on Kyle Richards.
During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which was filmed before their separation, the real estate broker, 53, and the Halloween actress, 55, sat down to talk about speculation surrounding the state of their romance after Richards was seen without her wedding ring.
"I don't even know how this whole thing started," the former child star told Umansky about what went down at her dinner party. "There's been a lot of rumors on the internet. So, I'm talking to Sutton [Stracke] and she kept pushing like there was something I was being secretive about. Everybody at the f------ table obviously thinks something now."
When the Buying Beverly Hills star asked Richards if she told the women to "f--- off" when they asked about any potential cheating, the mother-of-four said, "no."
"Why wouldn't you? I think that's f------ mean. That just causes more problems, more rumors, more b-------," Umansky fired back at his wife.
In a confessional, the former boutique owner explained, "Why would anyone be attacking anyone about their marriage? I shouldn't be surprised, but I am."
Richards' fellow Housewives were not the only people who brought up rumors about her union with Umansky. As OK! previously reported, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent also noted how she'd heard whispers about their seemingly perfect relationship.
"Kyle and Mauricio were, like, goals, right? And yes, I live in L.A., I've heard rumblings for a while about Mauricio," the "Feeling You" songstress claimed during an episode of her "Give Them Lala" podcast.
However, she did give Umansky the benefit of the doubt when it came to people possibly lying about him for attention. "Now I know where there's smoke, there's fire. But there are crazy people who just make s--- up," Kent claimed. "And Mauricio is very hot, so I could see people making up that they hooked up with him."
Last year, it was revealed Richards and Umansky officially separated after nearly three decades together.
"You know how he loves to go drink, and there’s a lot of business events where I’m supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive and sometimes it’s like, I don’t want to go to these parties," she explained to pal Dorit Kemsley about their issues during a recent episode. "I would be happy to be full-time in the mountains, you know, like doing the things I like to do."