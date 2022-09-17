Kylie Jenner Enjoys Quality Time With Her Daughter Stormi While Visiting Disneyland

In the video uploaded on Thursday, September 15, the entrepreneur wore a casual outfit combining a black shirt and dark gray jeans. The Kardashians star included a pair of white sneakers to compliment her relaxed aesthetic.

Jenner has been giving fans a peek into her life as they await the second season of her family's Hulu series. The television personality has built an empire off of sharing her personal and family life with the world since the premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007.