Kylie Jenner Enjoys Quality Time With Her Daughter Stormi While Visiting Disneyland
Kylie Jenner is showing fans how she balances motherhood and her professional career.
The businesswoman shared videos of herself at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was joined by her daughter, Stormi Webster, and nieces Chicago West, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian.
In the video uploaded on Thursday, September 15, the entrepreneur wore a casual outfit combining a black shirt and dark gray jeans. The Kardashians star included a pair of white sneakers to compliment her relaxed aesthetic.
Jenner has been giving fans a peek into her life as they await the second season of her family's Hulu series. The television personality has built an empire off of sharing her personal and family life with the world since the premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007.
Her day spent with her daughter and nieces follows the recent revelation made about her seven-month-old. The beauty mogul addressed the controversy surrounding the name of her youngest kid. Initially, Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, announced to the world on Wednesday, February 2, that Wolf Webster was born. But with much consideration, the influencer decided to change his name.
On March 22 Jenner made a second social media post about her then-newborn. "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote, adding a prayer hands emoji via Instagram.
During an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden —which aired on Thursday, September 8 — Jenner admitted that even though she's changed her mind about what to refer to her child as, she hasn't begun the legal process.
"We haven't officially legally changed the name. His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting," she explained.
While she's taking her time to name her son, she is also preparing her eldest child, Stormi, to take over her multi-million dollar empire.
"Stormi is my legacy. I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven," Jenner said in a May 2021 interview with People. "Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to."