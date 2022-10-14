Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Match In All-Black Outfits While Enjoying Date Night In West Hollywood — Photos
Date night! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed a night out on the town on Thursday, October 13, when the duo stepped out at Craig's in West Hollywood.
The reality star, 25, sported a black latex dress with sunglasses, while the rapper, 31, wore a gray jacket, black pants and a black T-shirt.
The couple, who share daughter Stormi and a son whose name they have yet to announce, held hands as they left the popular restaurant.
The makeup mogul and the musical artist have been dating since 2017, although they split for a short while in 2019.
Jenner originally announced her son's name was Wolf, but she later took back the decision, saying that the moniker just wasn't a fit.
“Khloé [Kardashian] said — the day before we signed — ‘What about Wolf?’ And I liked the ‘WW.’ So I just put Wolf Webster in that moment. But right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like … what did I just do,” she revealed in a recent episode of The Kardashians.
"FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore 😅😅. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she added on social media.
While appearing on The Late Late Show in September, the mom-of-two gave an update on her youngest tot.
"We haven't officially legally changed the name," she told the host. "His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting."
"I mean, how long do we wait?" James Corden asked.
As OK! previously reported, fans thought they solved the mystery of the moniker when Khloé's daughter, True, said, "Hi, Snowy!"
But the Good American co-founder replied, "His name is not Snowy."