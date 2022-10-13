Witch Please! Kylie Jenner Paints Entire Body Green For Spooky & Special Video With Hailey Bieber

The 25-year-old had every visible inch of her body covered entirely in bright green paint as she flashed a smile in bold red lipstick. The rest of her ensemble — which included straight-styled hair and glove-covered hands — was all black.

SHUTTERFLY JUST GOT KRIS JENNER'S STAMP OF APPROVAL — SHOP NOW

Jenner wasn't alone in the bathtub, however, as the silly snapshot portrayed the Kylie Cosmetics founder cuddled up with a skeleton prop.

In an Instagram post from a couple hours earlier, Bieber donned a witch hat and declared, "SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE. 🦇."