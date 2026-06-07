Kylie Jenner Bares Cleavage in Tight Crop Top for Spicy Mirror Selfie After Lavish Girls’ Trip

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner showed off her bust in a tight top in her latest mirror selfie she shared online.

Her white jeans hung low on her slim waist and her long-sleeved blouse was tied underneath her chest. The breezy top was embellished with red and white floral prints. Jenner's long black hair was styled in loose waves that went past her shoulders.

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Kylie Jenner and Her Pals Recently Flew Out to Turks and Caicos

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The reality star rocked a tight blouse for her selfie.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO recently returned from a fun trip to Turks and Caicos alongside besties Victoria Villarroel, Maguire Grace Amundsen, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. "Kylie summer trip!!! @kyliecosmetics," she captioned a gallery of snaps of her group boarding her $72 million jet to the tropical destination on June 2. The crew donned light pink matching sweatsuits with "Kylie Cosmetics" spelled out in rhinestones across their backs.

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Kylie Jenner Is a Mom to 2 Kids

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner and her pals took her $72 million private jet to the Caribbean.

A source divulged to Daily Mail earlier this week how the reality star and her friends were on the trip in an effort to push her makeup brand onto Gen Z. "Kylie is presenting a carefree, fun image to help sell her new Kylie Cosmetic Lip Butter flavors," the insider said. The $21 lip balm comes in several flavors, including butter cake, peach mango and toasted marshmallow. "The truth is she doesn't really drink or party much. Most days she wakes up early to exercise and is in her office by 7am or 8am and then goes home to her kids to cook. She is very much a CEO type who is on top of her game," the source went on. Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner 'likes to party' once in a while.