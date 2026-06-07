Kylie Jenner Bares Cleavage in Tight Crop Top for Spicy Mirror Selfie After Lavish Girls’ Trip
June 7 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner bared her Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Baby Pink String Bikini and Flirty Ruffled Mini Skirt During Lavish Beach Escape: Photos in her latest mirror selfie just days after she went on a girls' trip with her pals.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 28, wore a tight crop top for the photos she shared on her Instagram on June 6.
Her white jeans hung low on her slim waist and her long-sleeved blouse was tied underneath her chest. The breezy top was embellished with red and white floral prints.
Jenner's long black hair was styled in loose waves that went past her shoulders.
Kylie Jenner and Her Pals Recently Flew Out to Turks and Caicos
The Kylie Cosmetics CEO recently returned from a fun trip to Turks and Caicos alongside besties Victoria Villarroel, Maguire Grace Amundsen, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer.
"Kylie summer trip!!! @kyliecosmetics," she captioned a gallery of snaps of her group boarding her $72 million jet to the tropical destination on June 2.
The crew donned light pink matching sweatsuits with "Kylie Cosmetics" spelled out in rhinestones across their backs.
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Kylie Jenner Is a Mom to 2 Kids
A source divulged to Daily Mail earlier this week how the reality star and her friends were on the trip in an effort to push her makeup brand onto Gen Z.
"Kylie is presenting a carefree, fun image to help sell her new Kylie Cosmetic Lip Butter flavors," the insider said. The $21 lip balm comes in several flavors, including butter cake, peach mango and toasted marshmallow.
"The truth is she doesn't really drink or party much. Most days she wakes up early to exercise and is in her office by 7am or 8am and then goes home to her kids to cook. She is very much a CEO type who is on top of her game," the source went on.
Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.
"[Jenner] loves making people think she has a wild side," however "she likes to party with her old friends once in a while," the source said. "She is very much a business boss babe who has business on her mind."
In a May episode of the “Therapuss” podcast, the Khy founder opened up about telling her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, about her first pregnancy.
“I was 19 when I got pregnant. I was freaking out. Yeah, I was freaking out. I was really scared to tell my parents,” she admitted.
“And it was — I was really scared. But there was something just inside of me that knew that I wanted to do this, and I had to make a decision for myself: What do I really want? What can I handle? And even if I have to do this alone, or however, this is the choice that I’m going to make,” she confessed.