Going Strong! Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Spotted on Casual Date at NYC Pizza Joint: Watch

Composite photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted on a date in NYC as the actor is filming 'Marty Supreme' in the city.

Oct. 13 2024, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are still in love!

On Saturday, October 12, the famous couple was spotted on a date at pizza restaurant Little Charli in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.

Source: @21metgala/X

In an image from the night, published by Deuxmoi, the Dune actor, 28, and The Kardashians star, 27, sat together at a table for two as they enjoyed their meal.

The duo was dressed casually for the outing, with Chalamet wearing a light blue hoodie and Jenner donning a white T-shirt and black pants.

In a clip, the lovebirds — who have kept their romance largely private since they were first romantically linked in April 2023 — leaned into each other at the table as they chatted.

As OK! previously reported, the A-lister's dinner date came after Chalamet had been filming his new movie Marty Supreme in NYC.

Source: @21metgala/X

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner sat together at a table for two during their casual date night.

For the film, which follows a professional ping pong player from the 1950s, Chalamet has dressed up in period-appropriate garb, leaving fans shocked by the unrecognizable look.

“He looks so different with this hairstyle, Timothée doesn't look like Timothée here,” one user said of the Little Women alum after images of him wearing a chocolate brown suit, blue tie, circular glasses and his hair slicked back went viral.

“Timothée looking sharp as always! He’s really got that old-school vibe down — can’t wait to see how this role turns out,” another fan noted.

A third gushed, “Is there anything he can't do,” while a fourth raved, “He’s so fine.”

Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first romantically linked in April 2023.

Before Jenner and Chalamet’s dinner date, the last sign fans got that the couple was going strong came during the reality TV star’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

On October 1, the mother-of-two was seen interacting with the Wonka lead’s sister, Pauline Chalamet, after she closed out Coperni's show at Disneyland Paris in a gorgeous black gown.

A video posted to TikTok showed Pauline and Kylie greeting each other with a hug once the Kylie Cosmetics founder exited the runway. The two ladies had a brief conversation before Kylie walked off.

In the comments section of the upload, fans shared their thoughts on the sweet moment, with one person writing, "This proves everything for me 🤷🏼‍♀️," seemingly referencing how many believe Kylie and Timothée’s romance is for PR.

Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been very private about their romance since making their public debut at their 2024 Golden Globes.

"Aw, that’s really sweet," a second user shared, as a third added, "I don't care what anyone says, Kylie seems like such a sweet and genuine girl."

