Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Make Rare Appearance Together While Leaving Screening in NYC: Watch

While the two may seem loved up now, insiders say people around the Call Me By Your Name actor want him to distance himself from Jenner to focus on his career. “Timmy’s team wants the focus to be on him and the transformation he underwent for the role, not Kylie,” a source alleged. “Timmy sees himself as a serious Oscar contender this year."

"People in Timmy’s world know that he’s having a great time with Kylie but depending on who you talk to he’s either the most committed guy, or totally on the prowl," a separate insider spilled. "He’s very good at giving off the perfect boyfriend vibes when he’s with Kylie and anyone that knows her. They've really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together."