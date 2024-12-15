Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Make Rare Appearance Together While Leaving Screening in NYC: Watch
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner stepped out for a night on the town in New York City!
The Hollywood power couple made a rare appearance together while leaving a screening at the MoMa on Saturday, December 14.
Chalamet, 28, who wore a navy blue jacket, stunned as he and Jenner, 27, who rocked an updo and a black peacoat, signed autographs for fans as they made their way into an awaiting SUV.
As OK! previously reported, the Little Women star and The Kardashians alum were recently spotted getting affectionate at the afterparty for the L.A. premiere of Chalamet's new movie A Complete Unknown.
While the two may seem loved up now, insiders say people around the Call Me By Your Name actor want him to distance himself from Jenner to focus on his career. “Timmy’s team wants the focus to be on him and the transformation he underwent for the role, not Kylie,” a source alleged. “Timmy sees himself as a serious Oscar contender this year."
"People in Timmy’s world know that he’s having a great time with Kylie but depending on who you talk to he’s either the most committed guy, or totally on the prowl," a separate insider spilled. "He’s very good at giving off the perfect boyfriend vibes when he’s with Kylie and anyone that knows her. They've really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together."
- 'Affectionate' Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet Pack on the PDA During Rare Date Night at 'A Complete Unknown' After-Party
- Timothée Chalamet Is 'Very Good at Giving Off Perfect Boyfriend Vibes' When He’s With Kylie Jenner: Source
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Caught Canoodling During First Public Date at Beyoncé Concert
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The actor and the makeup mogul were first linked in the spring of 2023 and have hidden their love from the public eye. "I think it’s important to keep things to yourself," Jenner said in an interview earlier this year. "It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough."
The reality star — who shares kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — even distanced herself from social media in recent years.
“My friends and I laugh because it’s hard to keep up with the internet now. It’s exhausting. When I was posting 24/7 — waking up, what I’m eating for breakfast, what I’m wearing for the day, the color of my nails, what car I’m driving, where I’m driving to — I didn’t have an intense schedule. I wasn’t working as much; I didn’t have kids and just had more time. If you’re not posting three times a day on TikTok, you fall behind," she explained.