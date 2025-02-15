Kylie Jenner Flaunts Ample Cleavage in Black Gown After Packing on the PDA With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Berlin Film Festival: Photos

In the footage, Jenner angled the camera toward her chest while sitting in the back of a car. The brunette beauty wore a sparkly black gown with a sweetheart neckline for the outing with her boo — who she was first romantically linked to in April 2023.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave her classic pout while displaying her curves and understated makeup look. At one point, Jenner even held her glass up to the camera while giving viewers a duck face.