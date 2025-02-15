Kylie Jenner Flaunts Ample Cleavage in Black Gown After Packing on the PDA With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Berlin Film Festival: Photos
Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse of her and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s night post-Belin Film Festival.
On Friday, February 14, the reality TV star, 27, showed off her ample cleavage following her evening with the actor, 29, at the special event.
In the footage, Jenner angled the camera toward her chest while sitting in the back of a car. The brunette beauty wore a sparkly black gown with a sweetheart neckline for the outing with her boo — who she was first romantically linked to in April 2023.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave her classic pout while displaying her curves and understated makeup look. At one point, Jenner even held her glass up to the camera while giving viewers a duck face.
As OK! previously reported, earlier that day, the mother-of-two — who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott — packed on the PDA with the Oscar nominee at the festival.
The pair were seen sitting together, with Chalamet donning a light pink hoodie from Chrome Hearts, along with matching sweatpants and shoes. The lovebirds appeared giddy as they chatted and smiled at one another. Chalamet even had his hand on Jenner’s thigh during the event and at one point, the model lovingly cradled his face.
As OK! previously reported, a source recently dished on what’s next for the duo now that they are getting serious about one another.
“It’s hard to believe Kylie and Timothée have been together for two years, especially when you consider what different worlds they come from,” they spilled. “Certainly no one in his life expected them to go the distance, everyone assumed it was just a fling. But they’re proving the critics totally wrong.”
The confidante even claimed that tying the knot may be in their near future.
“Getting married was never that important to her, but that was before she met Timothée,” the insider said. “If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon.”
Earlier this year, the celebs made a rare appearance at the Golden Globes and were spotted together in Paris following Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown premiere in the French city.
The Hollywood heartthrob has since been nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the film, and a source said Jenner couldn’t be happier for her man.
“[She] had a feeling Timothée was going to be nominated, but actually seeing his name pop up on the TV screen was incredible,” the insider alleged.
“Kylie is ecstatic and she’s so proud of him,” they added, noting Jenner “is absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to see Timothée in person so they can celebrate this special moment in his life.”