Watch: Kylie Jenner Spends The Morning Bonding With Her 2 Adorable Tots After Admitting She's Open To Having More Kids
Rise and shine! Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse into her family life via a sweet TikTok featuring daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.
"Blessed mornings with my babies," she captioned the video, which showed the trio starting out the day by cuddling on the couch.
The makeup mogul, 25, also filmed her little girl adorably tickling a laughing Aire in bed before Stormi gets to work in the kitchen whipping up miniature pancakes for breakfast.
Jenner wrapped up the morning by getting in a workout and showing off her fit frame.
The sweet upload, which didn't feature baby daddy Travis Scott, comes after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted in a new interview that she's open to having more children in the future.
"I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," the reality star spilled. "Whatever is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen."
At the moment, Jenner is more focused on other things, such as her budding romance with Timothée Chalamet, 27.
"Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees."
The pair first sparked dating rumors earlier this month after the mom-of-two's car was seen parked at the Oscar nominee's California home, though sources claimed they first crossed paths at Paris Fashion Week in February.
"He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry," the insider shared. "Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to."
Prior to linking up with the movie star, Jenner and Scott, 31, sparked reconciliation rumors after the rapper complimented one of her Instagram photos — however, it seems the two are sticking to platonic coparenting for now.