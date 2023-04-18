OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner Shuts Down 'Misconception' That She's Had 'So Much Surgery On Her Face': 'I Always Thought I Was Cute'

kylie jenner
By:

Apr. 18 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kylie Jenner finally addressed ongoing curiosity surrounding how much, or how little, plastic surgery the 25-year-old has had done to her face throughout her years in the spotlight.

During a recent cover story interview, the makeup mogul squashed rumors she lacked confidence and needed to transform her face in order to feel beautiful.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

"I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!" Jenner revealed in a conversation published by a magazine on Monday, April 17.

"Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone," the mom-of-two — who shares Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott — continued.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

"I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done," Jenner noted after first admitting to getting her lips done in May 2015.

"I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

While Jenner doesn't find shame in changing small parts of her body she may not be completely pleased with, The Kardashians star admitted her desire to teach her daughter "that she’s perfect the way that she is" and to "be confident, always be confident in yourself."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder additionally confessed entering motherhood has "changed" her approach to beauty "so much."

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

"It’s made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

In recent days, Jenner has opted for minimalistic glam and been "just embracing my natural beauty, my freckles and my bushy brows," which is a drastic step in a different direction from trends she may have chosen in the past.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Homme Girls interviewed Jenner for their cover story.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.