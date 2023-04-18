Kylie Jenner Shuts Down 'Misconception' That She's Had 'So Much Surgery On Her Face': 'I Always Thought I Was Cute'
Kylie Jenner finally addressed ongoing curiosity surrounding how much, or how little, plastic surgery the 25-year-old has had done to her face throughout her years in the spotlight.
During a recent cover story interview, the makeup mogul squashed rumors she lacked confidence and needed to transform her face in order to feel beautiful.
"I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!" Jenner revealed in a conversation published by a magazine on Monday, April 17.
"Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone," the mom-of-two — who shares Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott — continued.
"I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done," Jenner noted after first admitting to getting her lips done in May 2015.
"I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Kylie Jenner Hints At The Possibility Of Having More Children Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance Rumors: 'Whatever Happens Is Meant To Happen'
- Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall To Watch New Beau Bad Bunny's Performance As Rumored Fling Timothée Chalamet Is Noticeably Absent
- Kylie Jenner 'Open To Seeing Where Things Go' With 'Charming' Timothée Chalamet, Reveals Source: They Have Really Good Chemistry'
While Jenner doesn't find shame in changing small parts of her body she may not be completely pleased with, The Kardashians star admitted her desire to teach her daughter "that she’s perfect the way that she is" and to "be confident, always be confident in yourself."
The Kylie Cosmetics founder additionally confessed entering motherhood has "changed" her approach to beauty "so much."
"It’s made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."
In recent days, Jenner has opted for minimalistic glam and been "just embracing my natural beauty, my freckles and my bushy brows," which is a drastic step in a different direction from trends she may have chosen in the past.
Homme Girls interviewed Jenner for their cover story.