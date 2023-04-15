Kylie Jenner 'Open To Seeing Where Things Go' With 'Charming' Timothée Chalamet, Reveals Source: They Have Really Good Chemistry'
A potential new Hollywood power couple has officially been declared: Unlikely duo Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.
As the reality star and actor continue to spark romance rumors, an insider teased that while the pair is only in the early stages, things are going well for the A-listers.
“Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” a source told a news outlet of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, and the actor, 27. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”
Gushing that “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," the source continued: "He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to."
“He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry," concluded the source.
Chalamet marks the first person Jenner has been linked to since her complicated relationship with Travis Scott — with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 14 months. The now exes dated on-and-off from 2017-2022.
Despite going their separate ways sometime around the holidays, Scott has still proven to be his . In early April, the "Sicko Mode" rapper made sure Jenner felt the love, commenting, "A beauty," on a photo of the mother-of-two getting primped before a photoshoot.
Meanwhile, it seems Jenner is also feeling some love from her rumored new flame after an anonymous tipster spilled to DeuxMoi that the two first hit it off during Paris Fashion Week in February.
Though neither Jenner nor Chalamet have addressed their blossoming relationship, on Thursday, April 13, the brunette beauty's black Range Rover was spotted arriving at the Call Me By Your Name actor's Beverly Hills mansion.
Social media users have been having a field day over their rumored romance, with one noting via Twitter: “kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation."
Another quipped: “kylie jenner and timothee chalamet… simply cannot wrap my head around this terrifying information.”
