Kylie Jenner 'Open To Seeing Where Things Go' With 'Charming' Timothée Chalamet, Reveals Source: They Have Really Good Chemistry'

“Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” a source told a news outlet of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, and the actor, 27. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”

Gushing that “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," the source continued: "He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to."