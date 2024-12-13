Kylie Jenner Ditches Pants and Shows Off Her Legs While Modeling Long Furry Coat From Khy Clothing Collection: Photos
Kylie Jenner has a leg up on the competition!
On Thursday, December 12, the reality star appeared to ditch her pants when she modeled a white furry ankle-length coat from her latest Khy clothing collection.
"Just dropped this fab coat & moreee on khy.com @khy," the makeup mogul captioned the Instagram photos, in which she showed off her gams while standing and squatting down in black heels.
While Jenner, 27, has been busy launching new pieces for her fashion line, she's still managed to find time to support boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, having attended the Tuesday, December 10, after-party following the Los Angeles premiere of his movie A Complete Unknown.
As OK! reported, the mother-of-two skipped the screening and red carpet and snuck into the bash, where she was seen sitting on the Oscar nominee's lap at one point.
Despite keeping their relationship private, an onlooker claimed the two were "pretty affectionate with each other" and even shared a kiss in front of the crowd of people.
The duo was allegedly attached at the hip throughout the night, with the eyewitness claiming Jenner occasionally played with the hem of Chalamet's jacket while chatting.
The source said the couple left the party holding hands.
- Kylie Jenner Flaunts Hourglass Figure in New Thirst Trap — See Photo
- Kylie Jenner Parties With Friends at New Vodka Soda Launch as Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Is Nowhere to Be Seen: Photos
- Kylie Jenner’s New Flame Timothée Chalamet Won’t Appear on 'The Kardashians' as Romance Takes Off: 'He’s a Private Guy'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though the stars were first romantically linked in April 2023, they've only been photographed together a few times — something Jenner addressed in an October interview with ELLE.
"I think it’s important to keep things to yourself," she explained. "It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world ... it can be tough."
Things have only been getting better for the pair, as a source told a news outlet earlier this year, "She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before."
"Her family loves him," the insider added of Jenner's famous relatives. "He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves."
A separate insider revealed Jenner's family thinks the Dune star is "balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man. They love how he treats her and everyone she cares about."
"He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle," the source gushed. "Things are blossoming between them more and more every day."
Prior to hitting it off with Chalamet, Jenner was in an on-off romance with Travis Scott, 33, the father of her two kids. The exes are believed to have split around the December 2022 holidays after first getting together in 2017.