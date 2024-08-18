Kylie Jenner Has 'Never Been in Love' Like She Is With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet: 'He Always Has Her Back'
Timothée Chalamet is Kylie Jenner’s Beautiful Boy!
According to an insider, the reality TV star, 27, and the Call Me By Your Name actor, 28, are head over heels for each other.
“She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before,” the insider spilled of the mother-of-two, who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott.
“Her family loves him,” the insider noted. “He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”
As OK! previously reported, the couple, who were first romantically linked in April 2023, were last spotted together getting off the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s private jet for her birthday bash in the Bahamas.
The duo wore face masks and baggy clothes to keep a low profile as they stepped onto the tarmac.
While Jenner shared some special moments from the getaway, she notably did not include any snaps of herself and Chalamet.
"Best birthday ever ??" she penned alongside some photos, however, on Monday, August 12, fans did notice the Dune lead in the background of one of Jenner’s selfies.
Since their romance started, the pair have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, something Jenner hinted at in her new British Vogue cover story.
"Privacy is so important to me in life," she explained. "It feels so good [to have privacy]."
The lovebird's only big outing together came in January when they attended the Golden Globes as a couple. However, they have not done so since.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," a source shared.
"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating," they added. "He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."
While the pair don’t care for the public’s opinion of their relationship, they have gotten the approval of Jenner’s hard-to-please clan.
"Kylie's family thinks that Timothée is balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man," an insider revealed. "They love how he treats her and everyone she cares about."
"He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle," they continued. "Things are blossoming between them more and more every day."
Though the two celebs have incredibly busy schedules, they are in "constant and fluid communication" and "see a long-lasting relationship together."
