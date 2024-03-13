Kylie Jenner Accused of 'Living Beyond Her Means' as Reality Star Struggles to Sell $18 Million Home Despite Reducing Price
Can Kylie Jenner keep up with her multimillion-dollar lifestyle?
Conspiracy theorists are unsure, as social media users have gone down a rabbit hole investigating the 26-year-old's finances after learning The Kardashians star reduced the listing price of her Beverly Hills estate — which has been on the market since 2022 — in a desperate effort to sell the home.
"I think that these celebrities are not as wealthy as we think they are — especially Kylie Jenner," a TikToker claimed in a recent viral post. "Not that Kylie Jenner is struggling or anything."
"I don’t think she is close to being homeless, but I think that she lives well beyond her means and that is why she has a new business venture every two to five days," the critic continued, throwing shade at Jenner's recent brand drops — including Kylie Cosmetics' COSMIC fragrance, a new vodka soda brand named Sprinter and her clothing line Khy.
The clip proceeded to call out Jenner's real estate portfolio, which included multiple Southern California homes worth a combined $80 million.
"Do you know how much it costs to upkeep $80 million in real estate?" the user asked rhetorically. "Not only is she paying the mortgage on each house, she is paying for the gardening and the landscaping. She is paying for the security systems in all three houses."
"She also has her own private jet — $73 million," the woman noted. "And that doesn’t even include the costs to staff the plane or store the plane."
Circling back to Jenner's seemingly excessive business ventures, the TikToker declared, "she needs money to upkeep her lifestyle because she lives way beyond her means," explaining, "she is not passionate about any of this stuff, she is throwing s--- at the wall and seeing what sticks."
Plus, Jenner dropping the price of her listing only fueled theories she might need some cash as soon as possible.
The brunette bombshell and her ex Travis Scott, 32, have been trying to sell the property since 2022, when they first put the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom Beverly Hills pad on the market.
The parents-of-two — who share their daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2 — initially bought the home in 2018 for $13.45 million and first listed it for a whopping $21.9 million.
After failing to get any bites, the former couple reduced the price to $20 million, however, they still failed to sell and eventually took the listing off the market.
That was until a few weeks ago — when according to The New York Post, the estate was re-listed with a new reduced price of $17.9 million.