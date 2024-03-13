OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner Accused of 'Living Beyond Her Means' as Reality Star Struggles to Sell $18 Million Home Despite Reducing Price

kylie jenner reduces price million home struggling money
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 13 2024, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Can Kylie Jenner keep up with her multimillion-dollar lifestyle?

Conspiracy theorists are unsure, as social media users have gone down a rabbit hole investigating the 26-year-old's finances after learning The Kardashians star reduced the listing price of her Beverly Hills estate — which has been on the market since 2022 — in a desperate effort to sell the home.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner reduces price million home struggling money
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is speculated to be 'living beyond her means.'

"I think that these celebrities are not as wealthy as we think they are — especially Kylie Jenner," a TikToker claimed in a recent viral post. "Not that Kylie Jenner is struggling or anything."

"I don’t think she is close to being homeless, but I think that she lives well beyond her means and that is why she has a new business venture every two to five days," the critic continued, throwing shade at Jenner's recent brand drops — including Kylie Cosmetics' COSMIC fragrance, a new vodka soda brand named Sprinter and her clothing line Khy.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @michelletok/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner reduces price million home struggling money
Source: MEGA

The brunette bombshell has an estimated net worth of $680 million.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip proceeded to call out Jenner's real estate portfolio, which included multiple Southern California homes worth a combined $80 million.

"Do you know how much it costs to upkeep $80 million in real estate?" the user asked rhetorically. "Not only is she paying the mortgage on each house, she is paying for the gardening and the landscaping. She is paying for the security systems in all three houses."

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner reduces price million home struggling money
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner recently faced backlash for launching too many different business ventures.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Article continues below advertisement

"She also has her own private jet — $73 million," the woman noted. "And that doesn’t even include the costs to staff the plane or store the plane."

Circling back to Jenner's seemingly excessive business ventures, the TikToker declared, "she needs money to upkeep her lifestyle because she lives way beyond her means," explaining, "she is not passionate about any of this stuff, she is throwing s--- at the wall and seeing what sticks."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner reduces price million home struggling money
Source: MEGA

The reality star recently reduced the listing price of her Beverly Hills home to $17.9 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, Jenner dropping the price of her listing only fueled theories she might need some cash as soon as possible.

The brunette bombshell and her ex Travis Scott, 32, have been trying to sell the property since 2022, when they first put the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom Beverly Hills pad on the market.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The parents-of-two — who share their daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2 — initially bought the home in 2018 for $13.45 million and first listed it for a whopping $21.9 million.

After failing to get any bites, the former couple reduced the price to $20 million, however, they still failed to sell and eventually took the listing off the market.

That was until a few weeks ago — when according to The New York Post, the estate was re-listed with a new reduced price of $17.9 million.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.