Kylie Jenner Accused of 'Living Beyond Her Means' as Reality Star Struggles to Sell $18 Million Home Despite Reducing Price

"I think that these celebrities are not as wealthy as we think they are — especially Kylie Jenner," a TikToker claimed in a recent viral post. "Not that Kylie Jenner is struggling or anything."

"I don’t think she is close to being homeless, but I think that she lives well beyond her means and that is why she has a new business venture every two to five days," the critic continued, throwing shade at Jenner's recent brand drops — including Kylie Cosmetics' COSMIC fragrance, a new vodka soda brand named Sprinter and her clothing line Khy.