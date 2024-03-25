Kylie Jenner Shows Off Toned Abs as Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Films Bob Dylan Biopic in NYC: Photos

As OK! previously reported, the public began to speculate the power couple had split after the Little Women actor missed out on The Kardashians star's launch for her new canned vodka drink. However, Jenner and Chalamet's packed schedules — as well as the Wonka star's desire to keep their romance more private — is what has lead to their absence from the spotlight.

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," a source spilled about their very public date night in January. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."