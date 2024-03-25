Kylie Jenner Shows Off Toned Abs as Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Films Bob Dylan Biopic in NYC: Photos
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are making the best of their time apart.
The mogul, 26, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 24, to share a video of herself doing her makeup and showing off her toned abs while her boyfriend, 28, was busy filming the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic in New York City.
"Happy sundaayyy," Jenner captioned the clip of herself getting dolled up while rocking a tan cut-out dress that showed off her tight midsection. The mother-of-two also posted a slew of selfies in a black top.
While Jenner showed off her good looks on social media, Chalamet was pictured dressed up like the music icon, 82, in a brown jacket with a pair of dark shades as he puffed on a cigarette during a late-night shoot in the Big Apple.
As OK! previously reported, the public began to speculate the power couple had split after the Little Women actor missed out on The Kardashians star's launch for her new canned vodka drink. However, Jenner and Chalamet's packed schedules — as well as the Wonka star's desire to keep their romance more private — is what has lead to their absence from the spotlight.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," a source spilled about their very public date night in January. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."
Chalamet wanting to protect his relationship with the reality star comes as people in their inner circle revealed how happy the two are together. "They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong," a source dished.
"This isn’t some fling. Timothée thinks Kylie is an incredible businesswoman and the best mom," the insider added of Jenner's kids, daughter Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.
“They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over," the source noted of her children's love for the Dune actor.
“Kylie and Timothée have been traveling to see each other to make it work,” a separate insider added of the pair. “She is really excited to see where this relationship goes."