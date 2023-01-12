OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Friends All 'Expect Them To Get Back Together' After Sudden Split: Source

travis scott kris jenner war baby kylie cheating rumors
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 11 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Neither Kylie Jenner, 25, nor Travis Scott, 31, have publicly addressed their split, and according to a source, all of their close pals expect them to rekindle their rollercoaster romance any day.

newly single travis scott seen for the first time
Source: mega

"Everyone around them expects them to get back together since this happened before," a source spilled, adding that they "have the same issues all the time."

KYLIE JENNER SHOWS OFF STUNNING FIGURE AFTER MONTHS OF HIDING POSTPARTUM BODY DURING 'DIFFICULT' MENTAL HEALTH BATTLE

"When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there, but when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated," the source explained.

Although the reason for their breakup has not been announced publicly, this comes months after Instagram model Yung Sweet Ro accused the rapper of "cheating on" Jenner "every single f***ing night."

kylie jenner
Source: mega

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the "goosebumps" rapper have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017, having first been spotted holding hands at Coachella. The next year, they welcomed their daughter, Stormi, 4, but called it quits mere months after she was born.

KYLIE JENNER & TRAVIS SCOTT UNDER SEVERE FIRE AFTER TAKING SEPARATE PRIVATE JETS TO SAME LOCATION: 'THESE PEOPLE ARE UNIMAGINABLY SELFISH'

However, the duo gave their relationship another go in 2021, and in February 2022, their baby boy — whose name they have yet to announce — was born.

kylie jenner bleached eyebrow look selfie fans troll
Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

As OK! previously reported, the duo's most recent split was confirmed by a source in early January.

"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," an insider said at the time, referring to her Winter getaway with sister Kendall and friends Hailey and Justin Bieber. "They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, January 8, the "Highest in the Room" artist was spotted arriving in Los Angeles via private jet sans Jenner.

It is unclear when exactly they pulled the plug on their high profile relationship, but Scott was confirmed to have been in attendance at the Kardashian-Jenner family's Christmas get-together late last year. The former couple was also photographed cuddling and hugging at Art Basel Miami in early December.

Source: OK!

The source spoke with Us Weekly on the future of Kardashian and Scott's romance.

