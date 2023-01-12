Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Friends All 'Expect Them To Get Back Together' After Sudden Split: Source

"Everyone around them expects them to get back together since this happened before," a source spilled, adding that they "have the same issues all the time."

KYLIE JENNER SHOWS OFF STUNNING FIGURE AFTER MONTHS OF HIDING POSTPARTUM BODY DURING 'DIFFICULT' MENTAL HEALTH BATTLE

"When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there, but when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated," the source explained.

Although the reason for their breakup has not been announced publicly, this comes months after Instagram model Yung Sweet Ro accused the rapper of "cheating on" Jenner "every single f***ing night."