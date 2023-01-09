Newly Single Travis Scott Seen For The First Time In California Since Rumored Split From Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott is flying solo — quite literally.
The rapper was seen on Sunday, January 8, touching down in Los Angeles via private jet, making this Scott's first sighting since news of his rumored split from ex-girlfriend and baby mama Kylie Jenner.
With a Hermes Birkin Bag in hand, Scott, 31, was photographed stepping off the plane in a black jacket with fleece lining over a dark grey sweater and black pants with vertical buttons.
FANS TROLL KYLIE JENNER'S LACK OF EYEBROWS IN LATEST CLEAVAGE-BARING SELFIE: 'IT'S NOT A GOOD LOOK'
His return to South California comes one day after he and The Kardashians star grabbed headlines for their alleged split, as an insider squealed: "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there."
The source pointed out, "This has happened so many times before," adding, "They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."
As OK! reported, Jenner, 25 — she shares Stormi, 4, and a nearly-one-year-old son with the artist, 31 — joined Kendall Jenner and her celeb besties, including Hailey and Justin Bieber, in Aspen to ring in the New Year. Scott was notably no where in sight, though the Kylie Cosmetics founder brought along her mini-me, Stormi, on the snowy retreat.
- Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Officially 'Off Again' After 'The Kardashians' Star Skips 'Holidays' With Rapper: Source
- Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Under Severe Fire After Taking Separate Private Jets To Same Location: 'These People Are Unimaginably Selfish'
- Too Adorable! All The Times Kylie Jenner Has Offered A Glimpse Of Her Son: Photos
And while Scott was also not in attendance at the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas bash in late December 2022, he and the reality star were seen earlier that month lovingly embracing during Art Basel Miami.
KYLIE JENNER 'SICK' OF TRAVIS SCOTT'S COMMITMENT ISSUES AS CHEATING RUMORS SWIRL
The former power couple was first linked in 2017, going on to date on-and-off for the next five years. After welcoming their first child in early 2018, Jenner and Scott took their first break in 2019.
Nevertheless, the duo has remained committed to coparenting regardless of the status of their relationship.
Speculation that Jenner and the "Niagara Falls" rapper were back on was sparked in 2021 when the now-mother-of-two was seen attending her baby daddy's concerts. Mere months later, it was confirmed that they were expecting their second child together, with Jenner giving birth in February 2022.