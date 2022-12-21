Jordyn Woods Addresses Rumored Shade Thrown At Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner Over 'Natural Lip' Video
Nothing to see here folks! After being accused of shading former best friend Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods put the rumors to bed.
The model told The Kardashians star's fans that she didn't throw shade "towards anyone" after boasting about her own naturally plump lips — given the extensive amount of filler Jenner has admitted to getting.
Woods sparked feud speculation when she posted a TikTok — played to the tune of a sped-up version of The Weeknd’s "Party Monster" — where she first hid her lips as the lyrics “Angelina, lips like Angelina” play in the background. The 25-year-old then released her lips to show off her voluptuous pout, for which she credited "genetics."
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN SHOWS OFF DAUGHTER TRUE PUSHING HER BABY BROTHER DURING SUNNY STROLL
Many social media users instantly took to the comments section speculating that she took part in the TikTok trend to one-up her ex-best friend.
When one fan pointed out the “lowkey shade,” the former family friend of the Kardashian-Jenners clarified, “There’s no shade toward anyone, this is a trend I’ve seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on.”
Woods' clarification of why she participated in the trend comes years after she had a falling out with Jenner's famous family after kissing then-boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, in 2019.
Breaking her silence about the scandal later that year, Woods explained during a Red Table Talk appearance that the NBA pro kissed her when she was leaving a party they were both at. "[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me … it was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out," she told the hosts at the time.
Woods — who has been dating NBA star Karl-Anthony Town since 2020 — revealed she called the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Good American cofounder the following morning but failed to disclose that she shared a kiss with Thompson.
- Friends Or Lovers? Fans Call Out Stassie Karanikolaou For 'Swerving' Kiss From Bestie Kylie Jenner: 'Just Date Already'
- A Precious Brood! The Kutest Kardashian Kids Moments: Photos
- Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Under Severe Fire After Taking Separate Private Jets To Same Location: 'These People Are Unimaginably Selfish'
It wasn't until Jenner found out about the scandal from a third party and went to confront Woods that everything came to a head. Jenner explained during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she called her ex-BBFl up to discuss the situation, saying she was "scared" of her after finding out the news.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN CLEARS AIR ON WHETHER SHE IS STILL HAVING SEX WITH CHEATING EX TRISTAN THOMPSON
"'You're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face,'" Jenner recalled to her sisters of what she said to Woods.
Kardashian — who shares two children with Thompson, one of whom was born after his latest paternity scandal — admitted that while she wasn't surprised by her baby daddy's actions, she couldn't believe Woods would do this to her. (Thompson famously cheated on Kardashian in 2018 right before she gave birth to their daughter, True, now 4.)
"I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that's who she was," Kardashian candidly said in the episode.
Since the sticky situation, Kardashian insisted she didn't "hold a grudge" against Woods — but maintained she would never be welcomed back into the Kardashian-Jenner family.