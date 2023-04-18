Kylie Jenner Hints At The Possibility Of Having More Children Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance Rumors: 'Whatever Happens Is Meant To Happen'
Kylie Jenner is letting the cards fall where they may when it comes to having more children.
As rumors of a brewing romance with Timothée Chalamet run rampant, The Kardashians star opened up about the possibility of welcoming more kiddos after having daughter Stormi, 5, and 1-year-old son Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.
When asked in an interview, published on Tuesday, April 18, if she had an idea of how many more children she saw herself having, Jenner noted she she doesn’t have an ideal “number in mind" or a "plan."
“Some women do. … I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," the makeup mogul explained. “Whatever is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen."
The subtle comments come as she and the Little Women actor have been taking it slow after sparking relationship rumors earlier this month following her split from the "SICKO MODE" rapper.
"Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” an insider spilled. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”
- Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall To Watch New Beau Bad Bunny's Performance As Rumored Fling Timothée Chalamet Is Noticeably Absent
- Kylie Jenner 'Open To Seeing Where Things Go' With 'Charming' Timothée Chalamet, Reveals Source: They Have Really Good Chemistry'
- Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Fuel Dating Rumors After Reality Star's Car Is Spotted At His California Home
“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," the source continued of their budding romance. "He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to."
“He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry," concluded the insider.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Jenner's situation with Chalamet comes months after she and Scott called off their on-again, off-again relationship at the end of last year. "[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation," an insider said of the possibility of the former couple getting back together.
"At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about," the source spilled.
Hommegirls conducted the interview with Jenner.