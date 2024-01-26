OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner, 26, Shows Off Her Curves in Mermaid-Inspired Ensemble After Fans Claim She's 'Aging Terribly': Photos

ok split taylor
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram
By:

Jan. 26 2024, Updated 2:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A brunette Ariel?

On Thursday, January 25, Kylie Jenner stunned fans as she showed off her curves at the Maison Margiela fashion show in Paris. The 26-year-old stepped out in a fully sequin dress, which resembled scales, along with glowy glam and a wet hairstyle.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie mermaid
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner attended the Maison Margiela show in a mermaid inspired look.

After the reality TV star shared photos of the mermaid-inspired look on Instagram, supporters gushed over the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

“WOW. Paris is doing you well Queen! 👏👏👏” one user penned next to the photos of the celeb in the figure-hugging gown, while another added, “You look so insanely good it’s unreal.”

“The wet hair look😮‍💨 iconic,” another person wrote, as a fourth gushed, “Kylie you look phenomenal! Each look was on point! 💕”

Article continues below advertisement
kylie mermaid
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is a mother-of-two.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the majority of the comments praising Jenner, some haters pointed out the alleged work she’s had done on her face.

“Too much botox and bump. Still pretty but it is not natural,” one user said, while another wondered, “What is going on with her cheeks and jaw?? Looks like too much filler.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Jenner was criticized for her appearance at Paris Fashion Week, as the public recently claimed her face looked different and much older than before.

One post on X — the platform formerly named Twitter — gained over 1 million views and included a close up of Jenner’s features.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie mermaid
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner was recently bashed for her facial fillers.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, one user wrote, "Kylie girl.... get that refund from your surgeon now.”

"She’s aging terribly," another person reacted, with a third admitting, "Can't believe she is 26 years old."

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Article continues below advertisement

"She needs to stop going under the knife," a fourth individual noted. "It’s ruining her face."

The brunette beauty has confessed to getting lip fillers, injectables and undergoing surgery to enhance her chest, however, she recently shared she regretted her procedures on an episode of The Kardashians.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie mermaid
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner founded Kylie Cosmetics.

Article continues below advertisement

"All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting. I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did," Jenner told her sisters, referring to her and ex Travis Scott's daughter Stormi.

Jenner also told best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, "I wish I never touched anything to begin with."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children," she added, noting she'd be "heartbroken" if her baby girl "wanted to get her body done at 19."

"She's the most beautiful thing ever," Jenner raved. "I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and like I wish I could be her, do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.