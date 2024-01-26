Kylie Jenner, 26, Shows Off Her Curves in Mermaid-Inspired Ensemble After Fans Claim She's 'Aging Terribly': Photos
A brunette Ariel?
On Thursday, January 25, Kylie Jenner stunned fans as she showed off her curves at the Maison Margiela fashion show in Paris. The 26-year-old stepped out in a fully sequin dress, which resembled scales, along with glowy glam and a wet hairstyle.
After the reality TV star shared photos of the mermaid-inspired look on Instagram, supporters gushed over the Kylie Cosmetics founder.
“WOW. Paris is doing you well Queen! 👏👏👏” one user penned next to the photos of the celeb in the figure-hugging gown, while another added, “You look so insanely good it’s unreal.”
“The wet hair look😮💨 iconic,” another person wrote, as a fourth gushed, “Kylie you look phenomenal! Each look was on point! 💕”
Despite the majority of the comments praising Jenner, some haters pointed out the alleged work she’s had done on her face.
“Too much botox and bump. Still pretty but it is not natural,” one user said, while another wondered, “What is going on with her cheeks and jaw?? Looks like too much filler.”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Jenner was criticized for her appearance at Paris Fashion Week, as the public recently claimed her face looked different and much older than before.
One post on X — the platform formerly named Twitter — gained over 1 million views and included a close up of Jenner’s features.
In response, one user wrote, "Kylie girl.... get that refund from your surgeon now.”
"She’s aging terribly," another person reacted, with a third admitting, "Can't believe she is 26 years old."
"She needs to stop going under the knife," a fourth individual noted. "It’s ruining her face."
The brunette beauty has confessed to getting lip fillers, injectables and undergoing surgery to enhance her chest, however, she recently shared she regretted her procedures on an episode of The Kardashians.
"All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting. I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did," Jenner told her sisters, referring to her and ex Travis Scott's daughter Stormi.
Jenner also told best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, "I wish I never touched anything to begin with."
"[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children," she added, noting she'd be "heartbroken" if her baby girl "wanted to get her body done at 19."
"She's the most beautiful thing ever," Jenner raved. "I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and like I wish I could be her, do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything."