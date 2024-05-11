Kylie Jenner Stuns in Tight Latex Dress Alongside Sister Kendall in Las Vegas Amid Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors: Photos
The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner shared a number of stunning photos with her sister Kendall Jenner in Las Vegas amid rumors of her split from Timothée Chalamet.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to share the pics showing her pouting in a tight red latex dress while her sister wore a strapless black mini dress.
Kylie also posted a video where she and her sister could be seen striking a pose standing next to each other, with the makeup mogul leaning into her sister with an arm around her waist.
The post read, "Sister work day."
Khloé Kardashian praised her sisters in the comments section, noting, “Yep. You two are perfect.”
The comments of the post gushed over the Jenner sisters. One person asked, “Name another duo that’s better?”
Another one noted, “Forever cursing not having a sister”
Another user wrote, “My whole heart just throbbed. This took me back. I love yall.”
The mom-of-two, 26, recently attended the NYC soirée solo as fans continue to speculate whether the actor — who didn't attend this year's gala — are still dating.
Chalamet is reportedly filming A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan, in New York and New Jersey. Previously, he only attended the Met Gala once in 2021, when he served as a co-chair for the event.
As for Kylie, she’s known for attending the Met Gala with or without a man on her arm.
Rumors of the pair’s romance first sparked in April 2023, and even though they kept things private, they finally publicly packed on the PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes in January — however, they haven't been seen together since then.
Despite that, fans believe the stars are still together, as they think Kim Kardashian blurred out the Wonka actor's name on a table place card when showing Instagram followers her family's Easter celebration.
As OK! previously reported, Kylie's biggest fans noticed that on her April vacation, she was wearing her Cartier LOVE Collection bracelet — a collection that the Dune actor has a necklace from.
However, one insider told news outlets things have cooled off between the celebrity power couple since Timothée has been on the East Coast to film biopic while Kylie has to be in California to care of her and ex Travis Scott's two kids.