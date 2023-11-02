Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted Laughing and Mingling at NYC Event as Romance Heats Up: Watch
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted attending the same event on Wednesday, November 1, in New York City.
At the 2023 WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards shindig, the two, who sparked romance rumors in April, were seen smiling and chatting throughout the night, in addition to sitting at the same table.
The reality star, 26, sported a black latex dress, while the actor, 27, wore a black suit.
The makeup mogul was honored as the magazine's brand innovator of the year, while the Dune lead presented director Martin Scorsese with the film innovator of the year honor.
"I've always loved beauty and fashion and to be recognized for the success of my brands I built and my new Khy that launched today," Jenner said during her speech. "It's so special to me."
The duo made their romance official when they seen locking lips at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September, and they later attended the U.S. Open in New York.
The duo have yet to comment on their relationship, but when the mom-of-two was asked if she likes the flick Dune, which stars her man, she replied: "I do love that movie."
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Romance Is 'Quite Serious': 'It's Not Just Some Fling'
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Caught Canoodling During First Public Date at Beyoncé Concert
- Kylie Jenner’s New Flame Timothée Chalamet Won’t Appear on 'The Kardashians' as Romance Takes Off: 'He’s a Private Guy'
Even though the couple come from different worlds, it seems like Chalamet fits right in with Jenner and her two kids, Stormi and Arie, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.
“He’s great with them,” said one insider. “They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over.”
The entrepreneur has "really fallen for Timothée and is thrilled the kids love him just as much as she does!” the source added.
Jenner has been enjoying this new chapter with the New York native.
"They've been together now for several months, and while they've flown under the radar, it's quite serious," a source spilled about their romance heating up. "She spends a lot of time at his place, and vice versa. It's not just some fling."
"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," another insider said of the couple. "He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to the source, the two may be in it for the long haul. "He's not like any of the other guys she's dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry," the source dished.